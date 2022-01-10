Sports ‘n Stuff 1/10/22

follow JT on
BOB SAGET was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando yesterday. There’s no word on the cause of death. Police say there were no signs of foul play or drug use. Bob was in the middle of a standup tour. He was 65.
Bob was best known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House”, and he was the narrator on “How I Met
Your Mother”. He was also the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. He kept that gig from 1989 to 1997.
It’s January 10th, and some people STILL have their holiday decorations up . . . despite it being nearly three weeks since Christmas.
In a poll, 39% of people said they still have Christmas decorations up . . . 18% haven’t put ANYTHING away, while 21% have started putting things away, but have yet to finish.
If you put your decorations up a month before the holidays, why not keep them up a month after?
Some NFL fell over the weekend:
With his sack of Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley in the second quarter, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22.5 sacks in a season.
Tom Brady completed 485 passes — a new single-season record. He also led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing TDs (43), breaking his own records for the oldest player to lead the NFL in each category. Those 5,316 passing yards are the third-most ever in a season and a new career-high for Brady, who joins Drew Brees as the only players with at least 5,000 passing yards in multiple seasons.
With the Chargers trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football, Justin Herbert led back-to-back touchdown drives to send the game into overtime. Those improbable drives both ended with TD passes — Herbert’s 68th and 69th of his career, passing Dan Marino for the most passing TDs in a player’s first two seasons in NFL history.
Rob Gronkowski now holds the record with 32 games of 100-plus receiving yards at Tight End. He tied Hall of Famer Tony Gonzales last week and now Gronk stands alone atop the all-time TE list.
Here’s a look at how other movies did this weekend…
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – $33M
- “Sing 2” – $11.95M
- “The 355” – $4.8M
- “The King’s Man” – $3.27M
- “American Underdog” – $2.4M
- “Matrix Resurrections” – $1.86M
- “West Side Story” – $1.4M
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – $1.14M
- “Licorice Pizza” – $1.03M
- “House of Gucci” – $623K
Will Smith won his first award from the Golden Globes on Sunday for his moving portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in King Richard.
The 79th Annual Golden Globe Award Winners
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- “Belfast”
- “Coda”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog” — WINNERS
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- “Cyrano”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
- “West Side Story” — WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Will Smith, “King Richard” — WINNER
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, ‘The Lost Daughter”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” — WINNER
- Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
- Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!” — WINNER
- Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
- Anthony Ramos, “In The Heights”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
- Emma Stone, “Cruella”
- Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” — WINNER
- Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
- Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
- Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” — WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” — WINNER
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
- Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” — WINNER
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
SEC powers square off in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game when Alabama and Georgia Alabama go head-to-head for the national title tonight at 8pm on ESPN. The Bulldogs are a 2.5pt favorite.
Baker Mayfield apparently had his exit interview on Friday and apparently the “powers that be” have pledged their allegiance to the former Heisman winner and expect to bring him back next season as QB of the Browns who beat the JV Bengals yesterday 21-16.
The Browns now own the 13th pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Had they lost yesterday, they may have ended up as high as the 10th pick. Cleveland ends the season in 3rd place in the AFC North at a disappointing 8-9.
Highlighted by the last broadcast of longtime color analyst Doug Dieken with the Browns’ radio network.
Cavs first win in Portland since 2013 Friday night. 114-101
Cavs lose last night at golden state 96-82
Cleveland only scored 14 points in the third quarter & Proved to be the difference
Golden State is as good defensively as they are offensively
Cavs Have matched last year’s win total and are now 22 and 18
Cleveland travels to Sacramento tonight 10 PM tip off with the kings
Random fact of the Day:
Starbucks goes through an estimated six billion coffee cups per year.
Today is Monday, January 10, 2022
Today in Sports History
1962 – The NFL entered into a single-network agreement with CBS for telecasting all regular-season games for $4.65 million annually.
1990 – The NCAA approved a random drug testing program among college football players and harsh penalties for drug use.
Celebrity Birthdays:
Pat Benatar is 69 she has had two multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, and 15 Billboard top 40 singles,while in Canada she had eight straight platinum albums and has sold over 35 million albums worldwide. She is also a four-time Grammy winner.
Boxer/author/pitchman George Foreman is 73 (FAST FACT: A two-time heavyweight boxing champion; he racked up 76 wins, 68 by knockouts. He later became owner and spokesman for popular line of cooking grills. Foreman has 12 children: five sons and seven daughters. ALL five sons are named after him.)