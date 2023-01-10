Sports ‘n Stuff 1/10/23

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Now that University of Georgia has locked up its second national championship in a row, the final AP rankings are out for college football.

AP Top 10

1. Georgia (63)

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tulane

10. Utah

“Back to the Future” and “Teen Wolf” were in theaters at the same time in 1985, so Michael J. Fox was battling himself at the box office. “Back to the Future” was #1 and “Teen Wolf” was #2 for three weeks in a row.

Orkin just posted its 2023 list of the top cities for BED BUGS . . . and Chicago is #1 for the THIRD year in a row. New York City is second this year, and Philadelphia is third, after being second last year. The rest of the Top 10 are: Cleveland . . . Los Angeles . . . Detroit . . . Indianapolis . . . Baltimore . . . Washington, D.C. . . . and Columbus, Ohio.

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards are happening tonight.

The ceremony returns to television this year with a live broadcast on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 pm ET.

Here are a few nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tar”

Olivia Coleman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Nicolas Cage Says He’ll Never Be In “Star Wars”: Nicolas Cage is drawing a line in the sand, telling Yahoo Entertainment that he is “not down” with “Star Wars.” “I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

Could you imagine Nic Cage as Captain Kirk?

With the NFL playoff field set, the oddsmakers have revised the lines on who bettors see as the 2023 Super Bowl champions.

Here are the odds as they stand right now…

Kansas City Chiefs (+350)

Buffalo Bills (+400)

San Francisco 49ers (+500)

Philadelphia Eagles (+550)

Cincinnati Bengals (+850)

Dallas Cowboys (+1,200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2,000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2,800)

Baltimore Ravens/Minnesota Vikings (+3,500)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+5,000)

New York Giants (+5,500)

Miami Dolphins (+6,000)

Seattle Seahawks (+7,000)

Speculation is that Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is likely going to get a fine for his coin-flip touchdown celebration during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. If that happens, former Bengals Chad Johnson has offered to pay it. BTW Chad Johnson turned 45 yesterday.

Apparently the celebration had something to do with the coin flip that may have decided the location of a play off game, due to the cancellation of the Bengals, Bills game last week.

Around the NBA:

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is expected to be sidelined for approximately a month, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 19-21 and sit in 11th place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Just three years removed from an NBA championship, they look directionless and beyond repair. So obviously LeBron isn’t happy.

The Lakers’ aging roster doesn’t appear to fit together.

The Lakers appear content to move forward without making any trades of significance. And James isn’t a fan of that approach. Telling the Athletic.

“Y’all know what the f— should be happening,” “I don’t need to talk.”

Homecoming for Donovan Mitchell tonight when The Cavs take on the Utah Jazz at 9pm.

Cleveland is currently favored by 3.

Today is Tuesday January 10th

Today in sports and pop culture history

67 years ago – In 1956, Elvis recorded “Heartbreak Hotel”, which later became his first million-seller.

39 years ago – In 1984, the very first Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef?” commercial aired . . . starring Clara Peller.

24 years ago – In 1999, “The Sopranos” premiered on HBO. It ran for six seasons before going out with Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” and a quick fade to black.

2 years ago , the Browns snapped a 17 game losing streak in Pittsburg beating the Steelers in the NFL Wild Card game 48-37.

The Browns first and last playoff victory. Prior to that, it had been a 1995 victory over the Patriots .

A trio of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s Musical Celebrity Birthdays today

Pat Benatar inducted last year is 70

Rod Stewart class of ’94 – is 78

Donald Fagan inducted with Steely Dan in 2001 is 75