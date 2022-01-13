Sports ‘n Stuff! 1/13/22

follow JT on
Budweiser is hiding 10,000 GOLDEN cans of beer in specially marked packs throughout the U.S. If you find one, you don’t get a magical tour of the Anheuser-Busch factory . . . instead, you get a chance to win $1 MILLION.
But before you get TOO excited, a golden can just “wins” you a CHANCE to win.
You must post a picture of the can to social media correctly to enter: Tag @BudweiserUSA if you’re posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter . . . and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.
You can enter from now through February 20th. There will be a drawing of the entries on February 21st, and just ONE winner will be announced. Of course, your odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. At worst, it’s a 1 in 10,000 chance.
Who currently owns the longest active win streak in women’s college basketball? It’s not the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. Nor is it traditional powerhouses such as Baylor, Stanford or UConn.
Hope College, is a small Christian institution located just a few miles from the coast of Lake Michigan, hasn’t lost a game in nearly three years—57 consecutive victories. It’s the longest active winning streak at any level of NCAA basketball, men’s or women’s.
There’s endless debate over how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame chooses its inductees . . . and whether or not those inductees are deserving.
Well, Cleveland.com used an actual system that took into account each artist’s appearance on various lists, like “Rolling Stone’s” 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and their 500 Greatest Songs of All Time . . .
As well as the list of 1,001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die, and the Rock Hall’s own list of 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.
They also factored in every #1 single each act released, and every 10 million albums they sold.
THE END RESULT:
A list of acts that supposedly don’t belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame including KISS, Alice Cooper, Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Jeff Beck, Neil Diamond, George Harrison, and the Jackson 5.
2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of “The Godfather.”
That’s right; The Godfather is 50 years old.
It won the 1972 Academy Award for Best Picture, and quickly became one of the most beloved movies in history.
To celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary, it is returning to theaters for a special engagement starting on February 25.
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers will look to stay hot when they host the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes in a key Big Ten matchup on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) have won five straight games, including three in seven days last week. They have moved into a tie for third place in the conference standings with Ohio State (10-3, 4-1). Meanwhile the Buckeyes are looking to sweep the season series against Wisconsin. On Dec. 11, Ohio State knocked off the Badgers, 73-55.
The 2022 NBA trade deadline (Feb. 10, 3 p.m. ET) has already started buzzing with some moves, including a voided trade. The Atlanta Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks The Denver Nuggets and Pistons deal involving Bol Bol has been voided after the Pistons didn’t pass Bol on his physical with the team, sources confirmed to ESPN.
The Cavaliers last night defeated the Utah Jazz for the first time in Utah since 2014. Lamar Stevens led the Cavs with 23 points, his previous high score came 2 games ago vs. the Warriors when he dropped 17 on Steph & Co. Should the Cavs make a deal for another guard or just roll with Stevens and when Okoro is healthy?
Next up for the Cavs. At the Spurs Friday night at 8:30.
Today is Thursday, January 13, 2022
Today in Sports History
1962 – Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) scored 73 points against the Chicago Packers. He scored 100 points in March of the same year in a game vs. the Knicks.
1999 – Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) announced his retirement from the NBA. He would later return and retire with the Washington Wizards in 2003.
2005 – The NFL fined Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings) $10,000 for pretending to pull down his pants and moon the Green Bay Packer crowd during a playoff win the previous weekend.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Which famous folks share YOUR birthday?
Orlando Bloom is 45 (“Lord of the Rings” series, “Pirates of the Caribbean” series)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 61 (“Saturday Night Live,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Seinfeld,” “Veep”)