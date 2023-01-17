Sports ‘n Stuff 1/17/23

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Here are the top five movies at the Box Office This Weekend:

“Avatar: The Way Of Water” $31.1 Million “M3GAN” $17.9 Million “Puss In Boots 2” $13.4 Million “A Man Called Otto” $12.7 Million “Plane” $10 Million

After 42 years Mel Brooks & Hulu is releasing a sequel mini-series to the 1981 film “History Of The World, Part I”. The teaser trailer for the four-part series, “History Of The World, Part II”, has just been released. it will be on Hulu March 6.

Friday night’s Mega Millions numbers were 30-43-45-46-51 with the Mega Ball being 14. Unless you live in Maine, that means nothing to you. According to the Maine Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas and Grill in Lebanon. If the lucky winner takes the cash option, they’re winnings will be $724.6 million before taxes. Friday’s jackpot was the second-largest jackpot in history.

ESPN is debuting its first-ever potato chips.

Introducing ESPN: The Chip won’t be for sale, they will be given to fans from February 9-12 in Old Scottsdale for Super Bowl LVII.

Final scores from super wildcard weekend

San Francisco 40 Niners 41 – Seattle Seahawks 23

Jacksonville jaguars, 31 – LA chargers, 30

Buffalo Bills 34 – Miami Dolphins 31

New York, giants, 31 – Minnesota Vikings 24

Cincinnati Bengals 24 – Baltimore, Ravens 17

Dallas Cowboys 31 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14

SATURDAY

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs – 4:30pm ET on NBC

4:30pm ET on NBC New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles – 8:15pm ET on FOX

SUNDAY

Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills – 3:00pm ET on CBS

3:00pm ET on CBS Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers – 6:30pm ET on FOX

Jimmy John’s announced a new promotion where if you eat ALL 25 sandwiches that they have on their menu, you could earn a brand new BEAN BAG CHAIR. They’re only giving 100 of them out though.

they claim it’s a $250 value. (???)

If you’re interested, you have to eat all 25 sandwiches by March 15th . . . and they only have 100 of these bean bag chairs, so you might have to eat them really fast because it sounds like it’s first-come, first-served.

He would basically spend $400 for what they say is a $250 beanbag chair

The web page ultimate classic rock has put together a list of the most HATED rock songs and albums. They are:

1. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, Aerosmith

2. “Kokomo”, The Beach Boys

3. “Sussudio”, Phil Collins

4. “We Didn’t Start the Fire”, Billy Joel

5. “Shiny Happy People”, R.E.M. featuring Kate Pierson of The B-52’s

6. “We Built This City”, Starship

7. “Mr. Roboto”, Styx

8. “Silly Love Songs”, Paul McCartney and Wings

The Cavaliers led by Darius Garland’s 30 pt performance scored 35 points in the 4th qtr defeated CJ McCollum and the Pelican’s 113-103.

Donovan Mitchell suffered a strained left goin. There has not been further information on the injury.

The Cavs travel to Memphis to take on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Wednesday night at 8.

Today is Tuesday January 17, 2023

Today in sports and pop culture history

48 years ago – In 1975, “Baretta” premiered on ABC. It lasted three seasons. It starred a cockatoo named Fred, and Robert Blake as New York undercover cop Tony Baretta.

The theme song was sung by the one and only Sammy Davis Jr.

It has it’s own wikipedia page which says

In American football, The Fumble is a play that occurred during the 1987 AFC Championship Game between the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos on January 17, 1988, at Mile High Stadium in Denver Colorado. The fumble occurred late in the fourth quarter of the game and cost the Browns a chance to tie the contest; the Broncos went on to win the game and the AFC Championship, advancing to Super Bowl XXII.

29 years ago – In 1994, Danny Bonaduce beat Donny Osmond by a split decision in a charity boxing match. Bonaduce bragged, quote, “Donny Osmond was such a wimp, I actually got bored punching him. His sister, Marie, would have been a tougher fight.”

Celebrity Birthdays

Yesterday, Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Joe Flacco turned 38.

Today,

James Earl Jones is 92 (voice of Darth Vader, “Field of Dreams,” “The Sandlot,” “Coming to America, “Cry, the Beloved Country,” “A Family Thing,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger”)

Comedian and “Family Feud” host (and sometime actor) Steve Harvey is 66

The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs is 64.

Jim Carrey is 61 (“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Fun with Dick and Jane,” “Liar Liar,” “Th\e Incredible Burt Wonderstone”)

Kid Rock is 52 (aka Robert James Ritchie)

Today we honor the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali (FAST FACT: He’s the only three-time world heavyweight boxing champ. (1942 – 2016) …he would have been 81