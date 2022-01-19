Sports ‘n Stuff 1/19/22

follow JT on
Dak Prescott went to Twitter to apologize for his comments about fans throwing objects at the refs after the Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday
“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.
“I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.
“That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”
An Instagram model is sharing a story about a recent hookup she claims to have had with Drake.
She says Drake put hot sauce in the used condom to keep her from trying to pull the baby batter out of it to get pregnant.
Now, she’s reportedly threatening to sue…because of discomfort she experienced after doing exactly what he was supposedly protecting himself from.
Instacart released some data on hot sauce. The state that orders the most is North Dakota . . . Not South Hampshire! The state that orders the least is Hawaii . . . and the #1 hot sauce in America is Huy Fong Sriracha.
Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid was recently asked if he has the same “hunger” for a championship as he did before he won his first Super Bowl. Reid responded by saying, “If you have a piece of chocolate cake, and you see another dangling in front of you, you’re going to want it. That’s how you feel about the Super Bowl…it’s the ultimate chocolate cake.” And he’s looking for seconds.
A classic Mercedes is getting prepped for the auction block, the 1955 300 SL Gullwing had the distinction of being the world’s “fastest road-going vehicle” and was bred for Formula One action. The car is set to hit the block on January 27th and is expected to bring in between $7- and $9-million through Sotheby’s.
When you donate blood to the Red Cross this month you can be entered into a sweepstakes to win a trip for two to the SUPER BOWL & more.
Those who donate blood, platelets, or plasma up until January 31st will automatically be entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Super Bowl on February 13th at SoFi Stadium.
The winner will also receive entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, round-trip flights to L.A., a three-night hotel stay, and a $500 gift card to cover expenses like food.
Every donor will also be entered to win the “Big Game at Home” package. This includes a smart laser projector, projector screen, soundbar, subwoofer, a gift card for tech support with installation, and a $500 gift card.
The bologna era at Sugardale is coming to an end. The Massillon based company says it is discontinuing its line of bologna products, including Cleveland bologna and Leona bologna.
“The decision to exit the bologna category, made in late 2021, was a difficult one that reflects the need for us to focus on the items that appeal to the greatest number of consumers,” company spokesman Rob Hite told 3News in an email. “We are proud of our heritage in bologna and appreciate the loyalty our customers showed over many years.”
Michigan has had productive conversations with football coach Jim Harbaugh on a new contract, sources told the Athletic. These talks come after Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season, a Big Ten title, a win over Ohio State for the first time in 10 years and the first College Playoff appearance in program history.
However, sources say there is concern among high-ranking university officials whether Harbaugh is torn between staying at Michigan and potentially returning to the NFL if the opportunity were to present itself, as The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman
Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) will star in a biopic about Weird Al Yankovic. It’s called “WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story”, and production begins next month. When it’s done, it’ll be available for free on the Roku Channel.
On the tonight show w/Jimmy Fallon” – Jessica Chastain, and Ralph Macchio.
Seven years ago– In 2015, Tiger Woods lost one of his front teeth when a guy accidentally hit him in the face with a camera while trying to get to the winner’s podium after Tiger’s then-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn won the World Cup skiing title.
Frank Caliendo is 48. Comedian and impressionist from “Mad TV”who did NFL predictions on “Fox NFL Sunday”
Dolly Parton – 76