Sports ‘n Stuff 1/25/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
When Odell Beckham, Jr. signed on with the Los Angeles Rams, he demanded his $750K salary be paid in Bitcoin. While some in the tech-savvy world might’ve hailed that as a brilliant move, it didn’t come without risk. Case in point? When the deal was inked, Bitcoin was valued at $64,293. Today, it’s worth around $35,400. So, that $750K is now at $412,953. Plus, California and the Feds will still tax the $750K at 50.3%. So, juggling the numbers, OBJ nets $35,703 from his deal.
Hosting a football watch party, obviously the centerpiece of the party is the game but here is a list of have food items:
- Wings – Was there any doubt?
- Buffalo Chicken Dip – Always the universal crowd pleaser.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip – Even popular with people who don’t like spinach or artichokes.
- Pizza – Shocking that it’s number four.
- Seven-Layer Dip – Passionate eaters will count the layers so don’t skimp.
- Guacamole – Growing in popularity nationwide.
- Potato Skins – You can do anything with them…almost like pizza.
- Pigs In A Blanket – Wrap ‘em in bacon for an added flavor explosion.
- Nachos – Another food that can take many forms…and make many messes.
- Deviled Eggs – Personally, we could take this one or leave it…but we get it.
- Sliders – Easy and delicious.
- Pulled Pork Sandwiches – But please, don’t do sloppy joes and disguise it as “pulled pork.”
- Chili – Should be higher, but we’ll take it in any form.
- Desserts – It’s a broad category, but no one doesn’t love them.
- Giant Subs – The easiest of the bunch. One order and everyone’s happy.
New research shows that drinking red wine might reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19. People who consumed five or more glasses of red wine a week had a 17% lower risk of catching the virus.
“And we thought it was just the whiskey!”
McDonald’s is testing a new McFlurry called the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. It looks like it’s got crushed-up peanut butter cookies in it, along with some chocolate.
People spotted it at a McDonald’s outside L.A. It’s not clear how many other locations have it right now, or when it might go nationwide.
Two random facts for Tuesday:
- The CEO of the identity protection firm Lifelock once gave out his Social Security number in ads to prove how effective the service was. His identity was stolen 13 times AND the company was fined $12 million for false advertising.
- Burger King can’t call itself Burger King in Australia, because a small restaurant already owns that trademark. So all the Australian locations are called Hungry Jack’s.
A Kentucky horse who was one of the horses to portray the famous racehorse Seabiscuit in the 2003 film of the same name has died.
Popcorn Deelites, a thoroughbred who portrayed the Depression-era racing star in the Tobey Maguire film, was 24, Old Friends Farm said in a statement.
Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, who portrayed the famed jockey George Woolf in “Seabiscuit,” remembered Popcorn Deelites as “a star.”
“He was my go-to guy in all the big scenes. He not only won real races multiple times, but he won the famous match race playing Seabiscuit,” in the movie Stevens said.
MLB & MLBPA have met two days in a row. As this may sound like positive spin on the lockout,
The league is reportedly saying it’s ready to give up regular season games over key outstanding issues.
The fact MLB waited 6 weeks to make its proposal after locking out the players makes it pretty clear they’re ready to drag this out. Is saying they’re willing to miss games is MLB way of issuing a threat?
Today is Tuesday, January 25, 202
Today in Sports History
1924 – The first Winter Olympic Games, also known as the Winter Olympic Festival, were inaugurated in Chamonix in the French Alps. Sixteen countries sent 294 athletes to compete in five sports and thirteen events.
1981 – The Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl XV. The Raiders won the Super Bowl after entering the playoffs as a wildcard team.
1987 – Neil Diamond sang the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl XXI.
1998 – The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXX
2003 – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVIII in San Diego. Coach Jon Gruden, at age 39, was the youngest coach to ever win the title.