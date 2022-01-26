Sports ‘n Stuff 1/26/22

follow JT on
After more than 10 years of waiting, plus nearly half a dozen delays due to COVID-19, “Jackass Forever” will finally be released for fans on Feb. 4. The film will be Johnny Knoxville’s final bow for extreme stunts, as he suffered brain damage after being charged at by a bull.
The bull stunt was arguably the gnarliest of Knoxville’s career. The stuntman suffered a broken wrist and broken ribs, plus a concussion that resulted in a brain hemorrhage.
Staring next Wednesday, McDonald’s will start selling a CHICKEN BIG MAC with chicken instead of burgers . . . but only in the U.K.
How is this not a thing yet?
Streaming today on Peacock, The series premiere of “American Rock Stars.” A four-part docuseries about Team USA preparing to defend their gold medal in curling at the Winter Olympics.
It was the Mira-curl on ice!
With pitchers and catchers due to report to their respective camps in mid-February, it’s good to see baseball players and ownership talking again. Pre arbitration bonuses and a first-year player salary bump is in play. Still, major hurdles remain when it comes to revenue sharing and the “competitive balance tax.” Hopefully, both sides will get it together soon. A deal needs to be in place by February 1st for there to be a realistic shot of spring training facilities opening on time.
The Antonio Brown revenge tour continues—full blast. On his latest stop Brown sat down with Bryant Gumbel for HBO’s Real Sports. There, Brown made more allegations against his former team saying—Tampa tried to pay him to commit himself to a mental health facility. He and his lawyer said a lawsuit is imminent.
AB has maintained that he still has all his marbles—despite running onto the field half naked and doing jumping jacks through the end zone. ALRIGHTY THEN!
An Idaho man broke 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks. One of the records was for stacking bars of wet soap. Because that’s what they do in Idaho!
A Pennsylvania hockey team’s Teddy Bear Toss event set a new record when fans tossed 52,341 stuffed bears onto the ice.
The Hershey Bears, an American Hockey League team, held the Teddy Bear Toss during its Saturday game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
The event called on spectators to throw teddy bears onto the ice after the Bears scored their first goal, which came early in the first period.
The stuffed animals collected during the event are being distributed to more than 25 local organizations.
Cavaliers back in action tonight taking on the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs will again be without the services of big man Jarrett Allen due to illness and are listed as a 4.5 home dog.
Pre game at 6:30 and Tip off at 7pm.
Today is Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Today in Sports History
1985 – Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers) became the first NHL player to score 50 goals in 49 games.
1997 – ZZ Top, James Brown and the Blues Brothers performed at the Super Bowl XXXI halftime show. The Green Bay Packers won 35-21 over the New England Patriots. It was the third Super Bowl win for the Packers.
2003 – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII. It was the first Super Bowl appearance for the Buccaneers they were coached by Jon Gruden.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres is 64
Hockey great Wayne Gretzky is 61 (Nicknamed “The Great One,” he has been called “the greatest hockey player ever” by many sportswriters, players, and the NHL itself)
Sports announcer (and sometime actor) Bob Uecker is 88