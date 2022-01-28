Sports ‘n Stuff 1/28/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
CBS has announced the new cast for Season 3 of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition!” It is set to premiere on February 2. Stars include former basketball star Lamar Odom,
TV personality Teddi Mellencamp,
former “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy” host Carson Kressley,
former Miss USA Shanna Moakler.
Cynthia Bailey from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,”
Olympic ice-skater Mirai Nagasu,
singer and influencer Todrick Hall,
Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC,
Todd Bridges from “Diff’rent Strokes,”
Chris Kattan of “Saturday Night Live” and “Night at the Roxbury” fame,
and UFC fighter Miesha “Cupcake” Tate.
A new poll on our pizza-eating habits found 94% of Americans have had it in the past month.
One in 12 people prefer to eat it with a knife and fork.
Our favorite topping is pepperoni, while our least favorite is anchovies.
The poll also asked people what they’d be willing to do to get free pizza for a whole YEAR.
How many of these would you say yes to?
1. Have every movie spoiled for you all year? 37% would do it for a year of free pizza.
2. Shave your entire body, including your eyebrows? 33% said yes.
3. Text an ex? 32% would.
4. Help your worst enemy move? 29% said yes.
5. Go without internet for a whole month? 29% said yes.
The Cleveland Cavaliers said the Machine Gun Kelly bobblehead giveaway, set for the game Monday, Jan. 31, against New Orleans, won’t happen because of a shipping delay.
The new day is set for April 3 vs Philly.
Budweiser has finally invented a beer that has zero carbs. It’ll be called Bud Light Next A 12 ounce serving will have 80 calories with 4% alcohol & will be available in stores Feb. 7. It’ll be slightly more expensive than Bud Light, So you’ll have to sacrifice some bucks for no carbs. Most light beers have Anywhere from 2 to 7 carbs.
58 students at Central Michigan university last week received a message from the school stating they won a full ride scholarships. The school promptly said it was a mistake but has decided to now award all 58 students the scholarship for free.
The Washington Football Team is set to make an official announcement on its new team name in less than a week. However, some internet sleuths may have discovered the team’s new name a bit earlier than expected.
According to Sporting News, a Twitter user noticed that the Commanders.com domain had been transferred to California-based MarkMonitor — the company the NFL uses to control most of its domain names for its teams and brands.
Last week, these same “sleuths” thought the name leaked was Admirals.
Next Gen Stats has come to the conclusion that Tyreke Hill IS
The fastest player in the NFL. With the use of tracking devices installed in every league venue and from radio-frequency identification tags installed in players’ shoulder pads and game balls.
The results:
Hill still stands above the pack. He had 14 plays this season on which he hit 20 mph or more while carrying the ball, at least six more than any other NFL player.
In the 2016 season, Hill notched the fastest speed NGS has yet recorded for a ballcarrier when he hit 23.24 mph on a kickoff return.
The twenty-fifth season of the animated sitcom “South Park” is set to premiere on Comedy Central on Sunday February 2, 2022. The season will start off with six episodes.
Back in August, “South Park” co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a $900-million dollar deal with ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios to renew the show through its 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the pact includes 14 “South Park” films made for Paramount Plus.
Janet Jackson addressed the ongoing rumors that she and her ex-husband James DeBarge had a secret baby in the 1980s. The artist is officially putting the chatter to bed in her upcoming self-titled documentary that premieres on Lifetime and A&E tonight (Jan. 28) and tomorrow (Jan. 29).
Ohio State Men’s basketball beat Minnesota last night
75-64
Will take on #6 Purdue at West Lafayette at noon on Sunday.
Today is Friday, January 28, 2022
Today in sports history
1904 – The University of Chicago awarded blankets with the letter C to all seniors that played football during the 1903 season. This event marked the beginning of the sports letter tradition.
1958 – Sad day in Sports Roy Campanella (Brooklyn Dodgers) was seriously injured in an auto accident in New York. He would never return to play again.
48 years ago – In 1974, Muhammed Ali beat Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden in their second match of three fights. Frazier had won the first one.
Finally today in Pop culture history:
37 years ago – In 1985, a song written by Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie.45 artists including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Kenny Rogers, Hall & Oates, Tito Jackson, Sheila E. and Dan Aykroyd (?) spent all night recording “We Are the World”.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Alan Alda is 86 (“M*A*S*H*,” “What Women Want,” “The Aviator,” “30 Rock”)
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is 42
‘N Sync’s Joey Fatone is 45 “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”
Kenny Roda – 58