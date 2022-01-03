Sports ‘n Stuff 1/3/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
CJ Stroud just threw another touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
In a story published on the Score mobile app. They say the Buckeye’s might score on every series next season!
Stroud threw for 573 yards and 6 TD’s in the Buckeye’s 48-45 Rose Bowl victory over Utah on Saturday.
Njigba had 15 catches for 347 yards and 3 TD’s. That’s a 23’1 yard per catch average
If you’re still using an old BlackBerry, then you haven’t updated your phone in a while. Now you’ll have to, because it’s the LAST day those old Blackberry phones will work. Starting tomorrow, old devices running BlackBerry’s own software won’t work anymore. They originally announced it back in September 2020.
It’s our first week of the year, so we wanted to check out a few things to look forward to in 2022. “Newsweek” posted a big list of 22 exciting things to expect this year. Here are some highlights . . .
1. Less covid, we hope. No one knows if the pandemic will officially end this year, but most experts think things will at least be better in 2022. The new Paxlovid antiviral pill could save a lot of lives too.
2. 5G goes mainstream. All the big carriers are rolling it out nationwide this year. It won’t just let people download full movies in seconds. It’ll also allow A.I. to be a part of our daily lives. Some experts think it could “usher in the next industrial revolution.”
3. The Winter Olympics from Beijing. And you won’t have to wait long. They start February 4th, and run through February 20th.
4. Lots of big movies, including a bunch of sequels. The new “Top Gun” movie lands in May, along with “Legally Blonde 3”. Also, a new “Thor” movie in July . . . “Hocus Pocus 2” this fall . . . and a second “Avatar” movie might finally come out this winter.
5. There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming. Cookie season starts in the next few weeks, and there’s a type this year called Adventurefuls. They’re a brownie-style cookie with caramel-flavored cream.
BETTY WHITE passed away Friday, just over two weeks before her 100th birthday. A tribute film called “Betty White: 100 Years Young”, will run in theaters as planned on January 17th, which would have been her birthday.
Just in case you happened to be wondering, JOHN MADDEN didn’t die broke. He was worth a reported $200 million when he passed away unexpectedly last Tuesday at the age of 85.
Madden was the first broadcaster to earn a $1 million salary . . . and in his day, he made millions on endorsements.
But his real cash cow was the “Madden” video game franchise. EA Sports paid him $150 million for the right to use his name and likeness.
According to canine psychologists, the SMARTEST dog breed is the Border Collie. Poodles are next, followed by German shepherds . . . golden retrievers . . . and Doberman pinschers.
Peter Billingsley . . . a.k.a. Ralphie from “A Christmas Story” . . . was an executive producer on “Iron Man”
Ohio State Men’s Basketball team hadn’t played a game since Dec. 11
The #13 Buckeyes beat Nebraska in OT 87-79 yesterday.
Ohio State visits Indiana Thursday
The Cavs traded for Rajon Rondo only gave up denzel valentine & no draft picks to lakers
Rondo however is in the Health and Safety Protocols.
Cavaliers signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception, he helped ice Indiana last night sinking 1 of 2 free throws and beating the Pacers 108-104.
The Cavs host Ja Morant and the Grizzlies tomorrow night at 7pm
Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut Wednesday at the Pacers.
Brooklyn recently reversed its decision as numerous Nets players entered the NBA’ health and safety protocols
Since he is unvaxed he’s only eleigble to suit up for road games. The Nets have 24 away games remaining this season.
Today in Sports History
1983 – Tony Dorsett (Dallas Cowboys) made the longest run from scrimmage in NFL history. Dorsett ran 99 yards in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.
1991 – Wayne Gretzky scored his 700th goal. The “Great One” went on to score 894.
In Pop Culture:
1964 – The Beatles made their first appearance on U.S. television in a film clip shown on the “Jack Paar Show.” It was a performance of the song “She Loves You.” They wouldn’t appear on “Ed Sullivan Show” until February 9th of the same year!
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Mel Gibson is 66 (“Lethal Weapon” series, “Mad Max” series, “Gallipoli,” “Braveheart,” “The Passion of the Christ,” “Apocalypto,” “Hacksaw Ridge”)
Former New York Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning is 41. Manning brothers MNF broadcast is back on espn2 tonight.
Stephen Stills – 77. American singer, songwriter, best known for his work with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He has combined record sales of over 35 million albums. He was ranked number 28 in Rolling Stone’s 2003 list of “The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and number 47 in the 2011 list. Stills became the first person to be inducted twice on the same night into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. According to Neil Young, “Stephen is a genius.”