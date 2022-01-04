Sports ‘n Stuff! 1/4/22

follow JT on
Everything’s costing a little more these days and Little Caesars isn’t immune. In fact, their ‘Hot-N-Ready Pizza’ that used to cost $5 is costing a little more as well. The “new and improved” version of this popular pizza is now $5.55. And before you get too upset, consider that this is the first increase in the price in 25 years and it comes with 33% more pepperoni.
United Van Lines has put together a list of the states most people are moving to…and which ones their leaving.
Last year, the hottest destination states were Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Florida. Those states seeing the biggest exodus? New Jersey (topping the list for the fourth straight year), Illinois, New York, Connecticut…and California.
More on Madden…It was common knowledge that Madden couldn’t stand to fly, which is why he took that bus to every game he broadcasted during his career. On that bus, there was a standing rule that was non-negotiable…no one was allowed to take a crap in the bathroom. According to former NFL player and executive Matt Millen, only three people ever dared break Madden’s “poop rule.” They were: Millen, Fox producer Richie Zyontz, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Millen says that, for some reason, Gretzky always “got a pass.”
Today is National Spaghetti Day AND National Trivia Day. So here’s some spaghetti trivia: A single strand of spaghetti is called a “spaghetto.” McDonald’s used to offer “McSpaghetti” on its menu. And only 3% of Americans never eat spaghetti.
YES or NO: Is spaghetti the MOST popular Italian food in the U.S.? According to recent polling. . .
NO, it’s THIRD. Garlic bread is first. Lasagna is second. Then spaghetti, macaroni-and-cheese, and ravioli.
Two random fact on Tuesday:
- Dr. Seuss’s real name is Theodor Geisel. He came up with the pen name “Seuss” when he was caught drinking in college, and got banned from extracurricular activities . . . but wanted to keep writing for the humor newspaper.
- Elvis’s best-selling album ever was “Elvis’ Christmas Album”. It’s also the best-selling Christmas album . . . overall. It’s sold more than 10 million copies.
LeBron James says he wants to see his son in the NBA
Quote, “I want him to get to the NBA. I’m not even gonna lie. I want to be on the court with him. I think that would be an unbelievable moment . . . it could get close, but we shall see.”
Bronny is a junior in high school and already considered a top prospect. He’ll graduate in 2023, and NBA rules state that a season has to pass after a prospect’s graduation before he can enter the draft. That would make Bronny eligible in 2024.
LeBron Sr. is 37 and in his 19th season in the NBA . . . but he’s still playing at a high enough level to last at least a few more seasons. If all of this comes to pass, he and Bronny could be either the first father-son teammates, or the first father-son opponents, in NBA history.
Ever wondered what movie was the most popular the year you were born? MentalFloss put together a list based on which movies made the most money, starting in 1950. Here are some random years:
JT 1963 – Cleopatra
Kenny 1964 – Mary Poppins
Brian – A Space Odyssey
To see what movie was tops the year you were born, mentalfloss.com
The Cavaliers take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight from Rocket Mortgage Field House, pregame’s 6:30 & 7PM tip off on 1480 WHBC
On TV tonight premiere of “Judge Steve Harvey” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. An unscripted courtroom comedy where Steve Harvey makes up his own “common sense” rules to preside over legal cases
The series premiere of the sitcom “American Auto” at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. The pilot aired last month. It’s from the creator of “Superstore” and stars Ana Gasteyer as the new CEO of a Detroit auto company who knows nothing about cars.
The series premiere of the sitcom “Grand Crew” at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. The pilot aired last month. It’s about a group of young, black professionals in L.A.
The sixth & final season of “This Is Us” at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.
The eighth & final season of “Black-ish” at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.
Today is Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Today in Sports History
1957 – The Dodgers bought a 44-passenger twin-engine airplane for $775,000. They were the first team to own their own plane.
1976 – The Dallas Cowboys became the first wild-card team to make it to the Super Bowl. They beat the Los Angeles Ram 37-7 in the NFC title game.
1983 – The USFL (United States Football League) held its first player draft.
1996 – Don Shula announced his retirement from coaching the Miami Dolphins after 26 seasons. Ended his career with 328 wins. #2 George Halas 318, #3 Bill Belichick 290, #4 Tom Landry 250. #5 Andy Reid 232.
Don Shula would’ve been 92 today. Passed away in 2020.