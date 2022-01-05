Sports ‘n Stuff 1/5/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The Washington Football Team is now set to unveil the new name on Feb. 2. “We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy and Gold in this next chapter,” team president Jason Wright said. But they may have spoiled it by accidentally taking their new website live. Unless this “error” is just a hoax, their new name is the Washington Admirals.
If you’re a fan of left overs, according to a new survey, the best food for leftovers is soups or stews . . . the worst food to pull out of the fridge is sushi.
Here’s a couple random facts today:
- The black pentagons were added to soccer balls in 1970 to make them easier to see on TV.
- When you lose weight, you breathe out the fat as carbon dioxide.
3. Americans pronounce Adidas wrong . . . it’s supposed to be AH-dee-das, with a slight emphasis on the FIRST syllable. Not ah-DEE-das, stressing the second.
Cincinnati Bengals had 6 players test positive for Covid-19 including running back Joe Mixon who will not play Sunday vs. the Browns. Joe Burrow at his weekly press conference said he will not play Sunday to rest up for the playoffs.
The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects. No tampering!
NCAA Mens Basketball CBS Power Rankings this week
- Baylor
- Duke
- UCLA
- Gonzaga
- Kansas
- Michigan St.
- USC
- Iowa St.
- Wisconsin
- Purdue
Ohio St. sits at #15
Final College Conference Bowl records
|CONFERENCE (BOWL TEAMS)
|RECORD
|WINNING PERCENTAGE
|AMERICAN (4)
|3-1
|.750
|ACC (6)
|2-4
|.333
|BIG 12 (7)
|5-2
|.714
|BIG TEN (10)
|6-4
|.600
|C-USA (8)
|3-5
|.375
|INDEPENDENTS (4)
|2-2
|.500
|MAC (8)
|3-5
|.375
|MOUNTAIN WEST (6)
|5-1
|.833
|PAC-12 (5)
|0-5
|.000
|SEC (12)
|5-7
|.417
|SUN BELT (4)
|3-1
|.750
Executive Editor of Pro Football Weekly, Hub Arkush, has taken some heat for telling 670 The Score that he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers for MVP because off the field he is one of the biggest jerks in the NFL.
Shaquille O’Neal played Santa Clause & teamed up with Pepsi, Frito Lay, Tonka and more to give away a thousand PlayStation 5, and thousand Nintendo Switch consoles, and bikes from Walmart.
The NBA Hall of Famer is inspired to give back because of his parents. “My father was a drill sergeant [and] my mother just was a hard-working woman,” he noted. “Didn’t have a lot. But they taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need.”
On TV tonight:
The second season premiere of “I Can See Your Voice” at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.
The 32nd season premiere of “The Amazing Race” at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.
The ninth season premiere of “Catfish” at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.
The fourth season premiere of “Sistas” at 9:00 p.m. on BET.
The series premiere of “Good Sam” at 10:00 p.m. on CBS.
Today in Sports and Pop Culture history
34 years ago – In 1988, basketball legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich died of a heart attack during a pickup game in Pasadena, California. He was only 40.
49 years ago – In 1973, Bruce Springsteen released his debut album “Greetings from Ashbury Park, NJ”.
Carrie Ann Inaba is 54. “Dancing with the Stars” judge. She was also one of the dancers in the 1995 stripper-classic “Showgirls” and she was a “Fly Girl” on “In Living Color.”
Ted Lange is 74 – He is Isaac the bartender on “The Love Boat”.
Dianne Keaton – 76
Robert Duvall is 91 – among many credits, both starred in “The Godfather.”