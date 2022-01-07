Sports ‘n Stuff 1/7/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
We’re officially one week into the New Year. Here’s a list of five household things you should toss to start 2022 off right . . .
1. Old documents. Stuff like super old tax documents and bank and credit card statements can all be shredded. It’s also a good time to toss old takeout menus, junk mail, and expired coupons. If you want to hold onto something, you can always scan it and store it in the cloud with Dropbox or Google Drive.
2. Damaged kitchenware. Stuff like Tupperware that’s stained or missing its lid . . . chipped drinking glasses . . . or a pan that has just a few too many scratches.
3. Expired fridge and pantry items. The beginning of a new year is a good time to go through your fridge and pantry, because anything with an expiration date in 2021 can be tossed.
4. Clothes you don’t wear. Or stuff that’s worn out, doesn’t fit, or was a gift but never used.
5. Junk drawer items. Go through them and toss any pens that don’t write, dead or expired batteries, empty tape dispensers, out-of-date phone chargers, and other unusable items.
a fan is taking legal action against New York’s NFL teams. A $6 billion lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court in January that demands both the Giants and Jets abandon MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and return to playing in New York by 2025.
Court papers have also asked that both teams be rebranded as the East Rutherford Giants/Jets for as long as they play in the Garden State.
The lawsuit seeks $2 billion in monetary damages and $4 billion in punitive damages, with legal claims against the two teams including false advertising and deceptive practices. The lawsuit claims that the plaintiff and the class, which includes all Giants and Jets fans that live in New York, have suffered “mental and emotional damage, including depression, sadness and anxiety … as a result of the Defendants’ conduct.”
Coca-Cola makes Fresca, and they’ve just announced that they’re going to start producing an ALCOHOLIC version later this year. It’ll be called Fresca Mixed, and the flavors will be “inspired by recipes created by Fresca fans [worldwide].”
It’s unclear what the alcohol content will be. But last year, Pepsi announced an upcoming spiked version of Mountain Dew,
which will be 5% alcohol.
Here’s When Most People Will Give Up Dry January
- 50% of adults give up Dry January by the second week in the month.
- More specifically, they partake in their first drink of the month on January 16th.
- 21% admitted that they were not likely to make it the entire month without a drink.
- 30% said they’d be happy if they make it alcohol free for two weeks.
As for why most people fail to complete the booze-free month:
-
- 31% missed the taste of booze.
- 29% admit thy struggle on social occasions.
- 28% say a bad day at the office would tempt them to drink.
- 27% say going out for food would be hard without the option for alcohol.
As for why they attempted it in the first place:
-
- 43% did it to improve their health.
- 36% were hoping it would help them lose weight.
The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday. However, it’ll be a far cry from what it usually is. The private ceremony won’t be live-streamed and the winners will be announced via a press release when it’s over.
Check out the nominations in the movie categories at WHBC.Com Kenny & JT show page.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- “Belfast”
- “Coda”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- “Cyrano”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
- “West Side Story”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, ‘The Lost Daughter”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
- Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
- Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
- Anthony Ramos, “In The Heights”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
- Emma Stone, “Cruella”
- Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
- Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
- Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
- Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
- Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team showed a lot of rust and were blown out in Indiana last night 67-51
It was Ohio State’s second game since Dec. 11th.
The Buckeye’s now 9-3, 3-1 in conference will host Northwestern Sunday at 5:30
The Cavaliers are on the road tonight at Portland tip off at 10pm.
The Cavs at 21-17 have cooled off a little and are 5-5 over their last 10 games
out for the Blazers, CJ McCollum (lung), Damian Lillard (abdominal), Larry Nance is day to day with a knee injury.
Cedi still out for the Cavs in the health and safety protocols. Okoro out with elbow and Rajon Rondo dat to day reconditioning.
Today is Friday, January 7, 2022
Today in Sports History
1927 – In Hinckley IL, the Harlem Globetrotters played their first game. The Globtrotters have won 27,000 & lost 345.
1994 – Nancy Kerrigan withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. The previous day her right leg was severely bruised in an attack following a practice session.
1994 – Tonya Harding won the U.S. Figure Skating championship.
Celebrity Birthdays
Nicolas Cage is 58 (“Valley Girl,” “Moonstruck,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “National Treasure,” “Ghost Rider”)
Kenny Loggins is 74
Big & Rich’s John Rich is 48 (play save a horse ride a cowboy)