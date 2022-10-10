Sports ‘n Stuff 10/10/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

According to an annual report on fast food chains, KFC was named the fastest at drive-thru service . . .

while Arby’s and McDonald’s tied as the most accurate with drive-thru orders out of 10 different chains.

The five FASTEST chains are: KFC . . . Taco Bell . . . Hardee’s . . . Dunkin . . . and Carl’s Jr. Chick-fil-A was #1 last year, but they were DEAD LAST this year.

Wendy’s had the worst accuracy. For what it’s worth, the most common error is including the wrong BEVERAGE.

For the first time, Amazon is having a second Prime Day-style sale in one year. It’s called “Prime Early Access” and it starts tomorrow.

But a new study found Amazon sales aren’t always what they seem. Sometimes sellers just make it seem like something’s on sale by lying about the original price.

Monday Night Football tonight features Las Vegas Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are averaging over 32 points per game, and the Raiders won their first game last week. This should will be a high-scoring game, the total has been set at 51.5 points, the Chiefs are also listed as seven-point favorites.

Sooo, look for the under and the Raiders to probably win or at least cover!

The New York Mets won 101 games this season but did not win their division or Wild Card Round dropping 2 of 3 to the Padres over the weekend

MLB Division round games are set

* Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves– airing on FOX at 1:07p ET

* San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers– airing on FSI, at 9:37p ET

* Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees – airing on TBS, 7:37

* Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros – airing on TBS, 3:37

Race results from the 63rd Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

That’s 112 laps and almost 260 miles!

Christopher Bell is your winner

Cole Custer finished 24th

News has come out about Antonio Brown and crimes he allegedly committed while in Dubai last May while supporting Floyd Mayweather, who was there fighting in an exhibition. Last week, video of the trip showed Brown barring his ass and showing his junk to a woman in a swimming pool. Now, there are allegations that Brown stole “122K in jewelry…and had the jeweler falsely jailed for a month.” This, from a lawsuit reportedly obtained by Andy Slater of Fox Sports.

At the Box Office

* “Smile” is once again the top movie in North America.

* Coming in second is the Sony Pictures fantasy-comedy “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” with $11.5-million.Rounding out the Top Five are the comedy-drama “Amsterdam” ($6.6M), “The Woman King” ($5.3M) and “Don’t Worry Darling” ($3.47M)

AP too 25 college football standings

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes.

1. Georgia (32) 6-0

2. Ohio St. (20) 6-0

3. Alabama (11) 6-0

4. Clemson 6-0

5. Michigan 6-0

There will be no “Rock” in the White House – and this comes from Dwayne Johnson himself.

Appearing on “CBS Sunday morning”, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson told Tracey Smith, that he will NOT be running for President in 2024 saying “Yes, it is off the table.

The Cavs host the 76ers in their second pre season contest tonight at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Tip off is at 7.

Today is Monday October 10, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

52 years ago – In 1970, Neil Diamond had his first #1 song . . . “Cracklin’ Rosie”.



50 years ago – In 1972, James Brown met with President Nixon to discuss the nation’s drug abuse program.

45 years ago 1977 – Joe Namath played the last game of his National Football League (NFL) career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Celebrity Birthdays today:

David Lee Roth is 68

Race car driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is 48

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 53 (FAST FACTS: He was the first quarterback to throw for over 70,000 yards, complete over 6,000 passes, and tally over 500 touchdowns in his career, mostly spent with the Green Bay Packers. He led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XXXI.)