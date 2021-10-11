Sports ‘n Stuff 10/11/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Gruden took the heat off of Urban Meyer for now…
John Gruden’s old emails came back to bite him after it was discovered the coach used a racist trope to describe DeMaurice Smith. But Gruden’s now arguing his characterization of the executive director of the NFLPA, well, it was just part of his larger criticism of NFL execs and team owners.
“I was in a bad frame of mind at the time (in 2011) and I called Roger Goodell a (expletive) in one of these emails, too,” Gruden said. “They were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout.” While Gruden was working as a TV analyst at the time, his return to the sidelines saw roughly seven of those old emails flagged and turned over to his current boss—Raiders owner Mark Davis.
MLB Divisional series
4 games scheduled today
Atlanta beat Milwaukee 3-0 Atlanta leads 2-1
Houston at Chicago 3:37 (Postponed)
TB at Boston at 7
LA hosts San Fran at 9:30
“No Time To Die” finally hit domestic theaters this weekend
Even though critics are raving about the lates “Bond” flic,It fell a little short of expectations at the box office raking in
just over $56-million domestically as it was projected to pull in $60-70-million.
Seattle Seahawks star QB, Russell Wilson underwent finger surgery on Friday and is expected to miss 4-8 weeks.
The surgery was apparently more complicated than than expected. The Seahawks will likely turn to backup QB Geno Smith to fill the void.
Here’s the kicker. On FanDuel. To give himself what he hoped would be an edge with a differing lineup, a dude started Smith at quarterback and won $500K
In college football, Alabama losing to Texas A&M Saturday shook up the AP top ten.
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Michigan State
There are rumors speculating that Bill Murray might be joining the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, marking the comedy star’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A Pre-SNL Bill Murray played The Human Torch in the Fantastic Four Radio Show back in 1975.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due in theaters on February 17, 2023.
Sean Rogers Jr. of Columbus Ohio said his children missed school Friday when their bus never showed up to take them to Middle School, so he posted on Facebook to see if any other local parents wanted their kids driven to school in a limousine borrowed from his father’s limo service.
Rogers said he soon received dozens of responses that led to his giving 25 kids a ride Monday, with the number increasing to 42 Tuesday.
Today is Columbus Day
Christopher Columbus set sail to find a shorter trade route to Asia. He traveled west and accidentally landed in the Americas.
The first celebration of his discovery didn’t take happen until October 12, 1792—exactly 300 years after his landing.
In recent years, this day has become pretty controversial – considering his brutal treatment of Native Americans. To that end, there has been a growing trend to replace ‘Columbus Day’ with Indigenous Peoples Day or Native American Day. And in fact, at least four states do not celebrate Columbus Day (Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, and South Dakota) with South Dakota officially celebrating Native American Day instead – and California going with Indigenous Peoples Day.
Today is Monday, October 11, 2021
Today in Sports History
1924 – The Boston Bruins and the Montreal Maroons were granted NHL franchises.
1925 – The New York Giants played their first NFL game. The Giants lost 14-0 to Providence.
1948 – In Game 6 of the World Series, the Indians beat Boston at Braves Field, 4-3, to capture the team’s second & last World Series title in franchise history.
1984 – Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh Penguins) made his debut in the National Hockey League (NHL) against the Boston Bruins. He scored a goal on his first shot.
Today in Pop Culture:
1975 – “Saturday Night Live” was broadcast for the first time with George Carlin as the guest host.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthdays today:
Retired Quarterback Steve Young is 60 (FAST FACTS: In 1999, he was ranked No. 63 on “The Sporting News’” list of the 100 Greatest Football Players. Young was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on February 5, 2005; he was the first left-handed quarterback to be so honored.)
Daryl Hall “Hall and Oates” is 75 (FAST FACT: He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004).
In April 2014, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.