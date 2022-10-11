Sports ‘n Stuff 10-11-22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

A website called StudyFinds claims to have found the five SCARIEST movies of all time.

Here are the results



1. “The Exorcist”, 1973



2. “Halloween”, 1978



3. “Paranormal Activity”, 2007



4. “The Shining”, 1980



5. “It Follows”, 2014

A meaningless safety at the end of the Giants/Packers game on Sunday cost one gambler a $905 on a $5 bet. The unnamed person laid a five-spot on the final score of the game ending at 27-20, in favor of the Giants, at +18,000 odds. Then, a meaningless safety in the final seconds of regulation ruined his payday

An 18 year old horse named Mongo is back home after running away and spending the last eight years living with wild mustangs in Utah. The owner says Mongo hasn’t changed and had no problem being saddled up. He’s just thin.

CBS Sports has released their week 6 power rankings in the NFL

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. New York Giants

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Miami Dolphins

The Browns are ranked 20th out of 32 citing the defense as the major problem

A million-dollar, winner-take-all prize will be on the line next summer in a new 7-on-7 soccer tournament to be held in North Carolina.

The tournament — known simply as The Soccer Tournament — will be run by TBT Enterprises, the group that founded The Basketball Tournament roughly a decade ago. That event started as a 32-team, 5-on-5 tournament with a winner-take-all $500,000 prize and has since grown to 64-team, $1 million event that attracted top talent from all over the world and has been broadcast by ESPN.

Kim Kardashian was booed by fans when they showed her on the Jumbotron sunday at the Rams/Cowboys game. Kardashian, however, kept in good spirits as she blew a kiss to the camera. Proving to some, “Getting booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they don’t like you means you are super famous.”

Jarrett Allen scored 19 points last night but it wasn’t enough as the Cavs lost to the 76ers 113-97. Cavs are 0-2 in the pre season. Cleveland tips off the regular season one week from tomorrow in Toronto.

Cavs’ J.B. Bickerstaff ranks #1

best-looking Head Coach in the NBA, according to popular beauty measurement app!

The Cleveland Cavaliers coach scored a scorching 8.98 out of 10 according to the beauty-symmetry algorithm.

The last time Bob Costas called every pitch of an MLB postseason series, Alex Rodriguez was a 24-year-old shortstop for the Seattle Mariners.

With TBS serving as the exclusive home of the 2022 American League Division Series, Costas (joined by analyst Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi) will be at Yankee Stadium tonight for Game 1 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS.

Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer will have the Mariners-Astros series.

The Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the hill tonight to take on the Yankees at 7:37 tonight.

Today is Tuesday October 11, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

47 years ago – In 1975, “Saturday Night Live” debuted on NBC. George Carlin was the host

47 years ago – In 1975, Billy Clinton and Hillary Rodham were married in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Bill was 29 and Hillary was 27.

1984 – Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh Penguins) made his debut in the National Hockey League (NHL) against the Boston Bruins. He scored a goal on his first shot on his first NHL shift.

Celebrating Birthdays today:

Hall & Oates’ Daryl Hall is 76

Steve Young is 61 (FAST FACTS: Young was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on February 5, 2005; he was the first left-handed quarterback to be so honored.)