Sports ‘n Stuff 10/11/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The NFL revealed select marquee games ahead of Thursday’s full schedule release.
Sunday, Nov. 13, head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will head to Green Bay to face his old Packers team.
Hall of Famer and longtime Detroit Pistons center Bob Lanier died on Tuesday night, the NBA announced.
He was 73.
The league didn’t announce his cause of death, other than saying he battled “a short illness.
“Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern And then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
Lanier was drafted by the Pistons with the No. 1 overall pick in 1970 out of St. Bonaventure.
Since we NO Longer have a Rib Burn-off, you might like to take a little trip to Berea’s 23rd National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest – scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.
The four-day, rain-or-shine event will be Friday, May 27, though Monday, May 30. The event was started in 1999 and takes place at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.
Ten rib teams from across the United States will compete for three awards: Best ribs, sauce and people’s choice.
Beers will be available from Yuengling, Platform Beer Co., Saucy Brew Works and Rhinegeist Brewery.
Yesterday we told you that Tom Brady plans to join the Fox broadcast team after he retires from playing in the NFL. Today some of the details of the record-breaking deal came out.
It is said to be for ten years and $375 million.
Last night the Guardians late attempt at another 9th inning comeback was foiled by a video review which called Andres Giminez out at first base after being called “safe” on the field. The reversal stopped what would’ve been a bases loading single. Guardians lose Tuesday night in Chicago 4-1.
Today the Guards…..were postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Cleveland Clubhouse. More info to follow on the Kenny & JT Show
NBA Playoffs last night
The Heat destroyed the 76ers – 120-85
The Suns did the same to the Mavericks 110-80
Both winning teams took a 3-2 lead in their divisional series
Celtics host the Bucks tonight at 7 on TNT. Boston is a 5.5pt favorite
Series tied at 2
Memphis visits Golden State at 9:30
The Warriors up 3-1 and are a 4pt. Favorite Ja Morant listed as out with a bone bruise in his knee.
Today is Wednesday May 11, 2022
Today in Sports History
Seven years ago – In 2015, Tom Brady was suspended by the NFL for tampering with footballs during the AFC Championship game a few months earlier. Brady sat out the first four games of the 2016 – 2017 season, but he and the Patriots still went on to win the Super Bowl.
Today in 1991 – Albert Belle of the Indians thew a baseball at a heckler in the left-field seats during the seventh inning of the Indians’ 2-1 loss to the Angels.
The fan, Jeff Pillar, 33, of Cleveland, told the umpiring crew he was kidding Belle about throwing a keg party. Pillar had a welt where the ball hit him. He was examined at the Cleveland Stadium first-aid station but apparently not hurt seriously. Belle was eventually fined and suspended for one week.