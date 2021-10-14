Sports ‘n Stuff! 10/14/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Thursday night football tonight Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (4-1) visit the Eagles (2-3).
Brady threw for more than 400 yards with five touchdowns for the first time in his career in a 45-17 victory over Miami in Week 5. Philadelphia won at Carolina to snap a three-game slide. Thursday night football kick off is at 8:20 on Fox
MLB deciding game 5 tonight in the NLDS
Los Angeles at San Francisco 9:07 tonight on ESPN
The winner will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS Saturday
We knew this would come up sooner or later:
Among the futures bets that float around each NFL gambling season are those that predict which coaches will be axed first.
it appeared that Urban Meyer was well on his way to making some fans some money, at one point going off at +5,000 (bet $100 to win $5,000) to be the first coach gone. Then, came the Jon Gruden emails. In the preseason, Gruden was going off at +1,200.
In countries like China and Japan, the dragon fish is “prized as a symbol of wealth & prosperity.” For one frustrated woman, it was a sign of dinner. She was so upset with her husband for not cleaning out the tank of his beloved fish that she scaled it, seasoned it, and deep fried the sucker.
While she says the fish was delicious, it’s worth pointing out that this “luxury ornamental fish” has a value of between $300K and $450K. Bon Appetit!
ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t seeing a rosy outlook for the Crimson Tide. Talking with “Get Up,” Finebaum said he “hasn’t gone against Alabama in 10 years,” but he’s willing to “bet his house against them” making the College Football Playoff this year. The reason is simple, “they have to play Georgia,” and he “just doesn’t see it happening.” Of course, that could all change with one bad week for the teams currently ranked above them.
Joe Burrow sustained a scary injury during the Bengals 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers last Sunday. He suffered a nasty throat contusion during the game. And now the Bengals, well, they’re being extra careful with their franchise quarterback.No Weekly interviews for the second year QB and strict voice rest. The Bengals travel to winless Detroit for 1pm kickoff this Sunday, It’ll be interesting to see who calls plays in the huddle and if they go on silent snap counts during the game.
The Mississippi State Auditor’s Office is now ordering the Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to repay state welfare money that it says he illegally received—and spent.
Favre is currently on the hook for $828,000 after he secured a payout under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund. Now, Favre apparently earned the money through the Mississippi Community Education Center for his various speaking engagements throughout the state.
The former Super Bowl champ has repaid $500,000 to date, with interest, his balance still stands at around $828 grand.
But the kicker now is—Favre has just 30 days to clear that balance with the state. If he fails to do so, it’ll fall to the Mississippi Attorney General who then has the option to take the QB to court.
The National Football League’s Super Bowl halftime show is sponsored by Pepsi, that deal is set to expire after this season. The NFL is now planning to take future sponsorship rights to the open market, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the negotiations are private.
Pepsi obtained the show’s rights in 2012 as part of a $2 billion deal.
Before that, Bridgestone held the show’s rights and paid up to $10 million annually.
The value of the halftime show could range from $25 million to $50 million, one marketing expert estimated, using industry metrics.
Our prediction for the 2023 halftime show sponsor,
“Welcome to the Amazon Super Bowl Halftime Show!”
