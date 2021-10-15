Sports ‘n Stuff 10/15/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently teamed up with Under Armor to provide his new Project Rock performance gear to the football teams at his two alma maters – McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii and Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
He uploaded a video on his official YouTube page of him addressing the team at Freedom prior to their homecoming game against the number one team in their division.
His pep talk – and the gear – must have worked because they won 42-to-7.
When it comes to sports betting, the average fan goes with local teams or with their heart. If you want to make the real money, however, it takes a little research and inside knowledge. Here’s a tip.
In college football, the most profitable team since 2018 has been the Liberty Flames. Since joining the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision in 2018, the Flames have been 25-13-1 against the spread…at 25.8% return on investment.
Equated into real dollars, if a gambler spent $100 per bet on the Flames over that time period, they’d currently be up $1,007.
It’s also worth noting that only three other Division 1 schools have a return rate of over 20% through the last three-and-a-half seasons: Kansas State (23.8%), Virginia (22.8%), and Cincinnati (22.4%).
Kyrie Irving reportedly remains unvaccinated—and now views his plight as part of a greater cause. ” Irving said. “And no I’m not retiring, and no I’m not leaving this game like this.”
Kyrie has now anointed himself as “the voice of the voiceless” and wishes to align himself with others who’ve lost their jobs over the vaccine mandate. But herein lies the kicker—Irving also argues he’s in no way anti-vaccine. He just thinks people shouldn’t be forced to get the vaccine.
2,000 Americans were surveyed on how they felt about taking a trip to space. Of them all, 49% said they’d love to launch into space, and 19% would even be willing to pay $100K, or more, to make it happen. Then, there are the 60% who think space tourism should be available to everyone, and not just the wealthy…1
100% of those people are dreaming.
MLB trade rumors reporting today that Yankee outfielder Ryan LaMarre is opting for free agency. LaMarre bats right and throws left and has a career batting average of .232 but only hit .190 last year…PASS!
The San Francisco Giants historic 107-win season ended last night on a controversial checked swing from Wilmer Flores that was ruled a strike by home plate umpire Gabe Morales. The Dodgers held on to beat the Giants 2-1 and now will travel to Atlanta on Saturday for the first game of the the NLCS. First pitch set for 8:07.
Game 1 of the American League ALCS is tonight when the Astros host the Red Sox. First pitch at 8:07 on Fox.
Chris Sale goes for the Sox vs.
Framber Valdez for Houston.
Today is Friday, October 15, 2021
Today in Sports History
1989 – Wayne Gretzky, while playing for the Los Angeles Kings, surpassed Gordie Howe’s NHL scoring record of 1,850 career points. The “Great One” went on to score 2,857 career points.
1997 – Thanks to an 11th-inning homer by Tony Fernandez, the Indians defeat the Orioles, 1-0, to win the American League Championship Series in six games. It is the Tribe’s second pennant in three years.
2001 – The 0-4 Dallas Cowboys and the 0-4 Washington Redskins played on Monday Night Football. It was the only time in the 31-year history of Monday Night Football that two 0-4 teams played. The Cowboys won the game 9-7.
Celebrity Birthdays
Linda Lavin is 84 (“Alice,” “The Back-Up Plan”)
The Jacksons’ Tito Jackson is 68
Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse is 62
And finally celebrating a birthday tomorrow
John Mayer is 44 (FAST FACT: Before fame, he worked at a gas station for over a year in order to buy a Stevie Ray Vaughan Stratocaster)