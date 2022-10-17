Sports ‘n Stuff 10/17/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.

Schlichter has a history of legal trouble. Most recently, he was released from prison on parole in 2021 after serving time for federal charges related to “a massive ticket scheme that bilked millions of dollars from his victims,” according to the Indianapolis Star.

According to WSYX, citing court documents, police responded to a hotel in Hilliard based on a report of an overdose. Police revived an unresponsive Schlichter and took him to a local hospital. WSYX reports that Schlichter was scheduled to appear in court last Friday.

Google’s “Costume Wizard” feature is back for Halloween. That’s where you dial in how spooky, trendy, and unique you want your costume to be. It’s supposed to pick the “perfect” one based on Google data.

So far this year, the ten most-searched costumes overall are: Witch . . . Spider-Man . . . dinosaur . . . “Stranger Things” . . . fairy . . . pirate . . . rabbit . . . cheerleader . . . cowboy . . . and Harley Quinn.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is being sued for $10 million over a February incident in which he and his friends allegedly beat a man unconscious outside a Las Vegas nightclub. That man, Houston resident Darnell Greene Jr., filed the lawsuit against Kamara in Orleans Civil District Court on Friday

At the Movies…

Sources in Hollywood are saying that Paramount Pictures is moving forward with a new Naked Gun reboot, with Liam Neeson in the lead role.

Halloween Ends was the number one movie at the box office over the weekend

On Halloween you can stay at the Ghostbusters fire house for $19.84 and it will have a lot of the movie props in there

Fruitcake-flavored Mountain Dew has been spotted on shelves for the holidays. It’s called Mountain Dew Fruit Quake. The reviews are mixed.

It’s the fourth holiday flavor they’ve done in the past few years. The first in 2017 was called “Holiday Brew”. It was regular Mountain Dew mixed with Mountain Dew Code Red, because green plus red equals Christmas.

After that, they did a cranberry-pomegranate soda called “Merry Mash-Up. And last year’s was called “Gingerbread Snap’d.”

The Tennessee Titans look like they’ll be getting a new home. Nashville Mayor John Cooper has struck a deal with the franchise to build a new domed stadium. The stadium will cost up to $2.2 billion. This will open the door for other major sporting events landing in the city, including the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff games.

AP Top 25 college football poll

First-place votes in parentheses:

TEAM RECORD

1. Georgia (31) 7-0

2. Ohio State (17) 6-0

3. Tennessee (15) 6-0

4. Michigan 7-0

5. Clemson 7-0

6. Alabama 6-1

7. Ole Miss 7-0

8. TCU 6-0

9. UCLA 6-0

10. Oregon 5-1

NASCAR Race results from the 5th annual South Point 400 yesterday

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Joey Logano is your winner

Cole Custer finished 20th

The Chargers host the Broncos tonight on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Kick off is at 8:15 from L.A.

Los Angeles is currently 4.5 favorites.

Guardians look to win the ALDS game 5 tonight at 7:07 Aaron Civale gets the start for Cleveland

Today is Monday October 17, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

52 years ago – In 1970, “I’ll be there” by tThe Jackson 5 hit #1 on the pop singles chart . . . and stayed there for five weeks.

33 years ago – In 1989, an earthquake struck San Francisco just before the third game of the World Series between the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants. It measured 7.1 on the Richter scale, destroyed 100,000 buildings and killed 67 people.

Celebrating Birthdays today

Michael McKean is 75 (“Laverne & Shirley,” “This Is Spinal Tap”)

George Wendt is 74 (“Cheers”)

Musicians

* Eminem is 50 (FAST FACTS: Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III)

* Alan Jackson is 64