Sports ‘n Stuff! 10/18/21

At the Movies:
”Halloween Kills” earned the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend.
The horror flick scored the highest same-day streaming service debut with $50.3-million
The Matt Damon and Ben Affleck film ”The Last Duel” was a flop.
Here’s this weekend’s top 10 movies:
- “Halloween Kills” – $50.3-million
- “No Time To Die” – $24.3-million
- “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – $16.5-million
- “The Addams Family 2” – $7.2-million
- “The Last Duel” – $4.8-million
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – $3.5-million
- “Honsla Rakh” – $706K
- “Free Guy” – $680K
- “Lamb” – $543K
- “Most Eligible Bachelor” – $470K
#2 Iowa blown out at home vs. Purdue 24-7
New AP top 10:
1. Georgia (63)
2. Cincinnati
3. Oklahoma
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma State
9. Michigan State
10. Oregon
The Cavaliers have until 6pm to sign Collin Sexton to an extension or he will become a restricted free agent after the season.
The Cavs drafted the 6-foot-1 guard with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Since entering the league, he has improved each year. Last season, he averaged career-highs across the board. He recorded 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Still, the team reportedly has doubts about whether an undersized starting backcourt of Sexton and Darius Garland will find success in the long run.
Conor McGregor recently in Italy for his son’s christening has been accused beating up a DJ.
DJ Francesco Facchinetti said, “McGregor, punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards,” Facchinetti said. “He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together… I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”
This guy has more wins over dee jays, club goers, and old men than the octagon over the last few years.
Pre season College Hoops AP Poll is out
Gonzaga is number 1 followed by UCLA. Kansas, Villanover and Texas round out the top 5. Ohio State currently at #17
No Cable/Dish, No problem…Maybe.
MLB is reportedly in talks to launch a nationwide streaming service for local games without a cable subscription and WITHOUT blackouts.
There aren’t a lot of specifics just yet on how this would work, though the speculated launch would be for 2023 (that’s really fast), and the monthly price tag would be between $10 and $20 per month
Just in time for Halloween, Rob Zombie has announced the cast of “The Munsters” cast, confirming Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.
The filmmaker wrote, “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS!
The original The Munsters series ran from 1964-1966.
The pilot wasn’t picked up by NBC, but given the popularity of the Munsters brand and some of the actors involved, they opted to run it as a Halloween special and frame it as a one-off TV movie instead.
The Munsters is likely to be released in theaters and on Peacock next year. There is no clear release date yet.
Today is Monday, October 18, 2021
Today in Sports History
1956 – NFL commissioner Bert Bell disallowed the use of radio-equipped helmets by NFL quarterbacks.
1967 – The American League granted permission for the A’s to move to Oakland. Also, new franchises were awarded to Kansas City and Seattle.
Celebrity Birthday today:
College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 82