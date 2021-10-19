Sports ‘n Stuff 10/19/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Remember when “Black Friday” was just the day after Thanksgiving. Now, the window for “Black Friday” has expanded…
In fact, TODAY is the first phase of Best Buy’s “Black Friday” deals.
Some of the deals, while they last, include
a Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV ($599),
Chromebooks for $99,
and deals on Samsung appliances.
These deals go through October 22nd, with more sales coming once November hits.
Marvel fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther on the big screen again. Disney has delayed several big releases. Here’s what’s changed:
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has been pushed from March 25th to May 6th, 2022.
- “Thor: Love and Thunder” is delayed from May 6th to July 8th.
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been pushed from July 8th to November 11th.
- “The Marvels” won’t premiere until early 2023.
- “Ant-Man and the Wast: Quantumania” has been bumped from February 17th to July 28th, 2023.
The Red Sox clobbered the Houston Astros in game 3 of the ALDS last night, 12-3. Kyle Schwarber hit another grand slam. Boston has now hit three-grand slams in the ALCS. Game 4 is tonight at 8:08. The Red Sox lead the series 2-1.
The NLDS shifts to LA as the Dodgers host the Braves at 5:08. Atlanta with the 2-0 lead in the series.
Last night was “Grease” night, on TV’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Mel C. of the Spice Girls got the boot! Still safe, Cleveland and WWE Superstar, The Miz as well as former Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert.
Corbin Bernsen is returning to TV for ABC’s reboot of “LA Law.” He’ll reprise his role of Arnie Becker, the lawyer he played for all eight seasons of the original NBC series from 1986 to 1994. Bernsen was Roger Dorn in the movie “Major League.”
CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings heading into week 7
- Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers
- LA Rams
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills (dropped 5 spots with loss to Titans on MNF)
- LA Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
- KC. Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns (dropped 5 spots after getting blown out at home last Sunday)
Today is Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Today in Sports History
1933 – Basketball was introduced to the 1936 Olympic Games by the Berlin Organization Committee.
1998 – Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson got his boxing license back after he had lost it for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
- Chris Kattan is 51 (“SNL,” “Corky Romano,” “A Night at the Roxbury,” “The Middle,” “Dancing With The Stars”
- John Lithgow is 76 (“The World According to Garp,” “Terms of Endearment,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie,” “Footloose,” “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Dexter,” “The Crown,” “Trial & Error”) (FAST FACT: He has received two Tony Awards, six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, an American Comedy Award, four Drama Desk Awards and has also been nominated for two Academy Awards and four GRAMMYs. Lithgow has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.)
- Boxing legend Evander Holyfield is 59 (That’s according to FamousBirthdays.com, Wiki says March 15th)(He reigned as the undisputed champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, earning him the nickname of “The Real Deal.” Retired in 2014, and is ranked number 77 on “The Ring’s” list of 100 greatest punchers of all time. “BoxingScene” also ranked him the greatest cruiserweight of all time.)
- Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Sr. is 69
- The Pride of Marlington High School Luke Witte is 71. Witte played hoops at Ohio State and probably best known for the Brawl in Minnesota which included MLB Hall of Famer Dave Winfield. Witte went on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.