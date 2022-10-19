Sports ‘n Stuff 10-19-22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew revealed their current top six College Football Playoff rankings during a special on ESPN Tuesday night through seven weeks of the regular season.

Kirk Herbstreit’s top six teams

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Tennessee Volunteers

3. Georgia Bulldogs

4. Michigan Wolverines

5. Clemson Tigers

6. Alabama Crimson Tide

The NFL’s Thanksgiving weekend is getting a little longer.

Starting in 2023, the league will add a game on the day after Thanksgiving that will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Genius….Finally marrying Black Friday and NFL Football!

NASCAR IN THE NEWS and it’s only Wednesday!

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him after the race.

“Black Adam” hits theaters this week with the “Rock” as the “New” Super Hero.

It may have been Rated R. They say a rating like that will kill the movie’s box office potential.

The word is that the villain in this film “killed so many people,” that producers were having a hard time getting it a PG-13 rating.

Eventually, they got it figured out, and the tamer version of “Black Adam” hits theaters Friday.

Boston businessman Rob Hale, a billionaire and his wife have come up with a cool way to give back.

Hale’s giving away $1-million each week for a year to different non-profit organizations. So far, groups ranging from cancer support, domestic violence organizations, and camps.

No word if that guy in the beer commercials has been selected to get any money! “Your cousin from Boston!”

A recent poll found most people hit the snooze button on Wednesday.

And a new study says it might not be as bad for you as some people think . . .

The general thought is you’re better off setting your alarm for nine minutes later and not hitting snooze at all. That way, your sleep doesn’t get interrupted.

But researchers at Notre Dame found it might not make a huge difference either way. So if that’s how you like to wake up, don’t worry about it too much. You might want to sleep through their football game against UNLV this Saturday anyway!

Random fact of the day

The Baha Men had been together for 21 years before they released “Who Let the Dogs Out?” in 2000. They formed in London in 1979 as a group called High Voltage and switched their name to Baha Men in 1991.

The Cavs tip off tonight in Toronto at 7:30 Deep in the Air Canada Center

NLCS Game One – Philadelphia Phillies 2 @ San Diego Padres 0 – Home runs from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber was all the offense Philadelphia needed to put away the San Diego Padres in Game One of the NLCS. Zack Wheeler pitched seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts, and the bullpen closed it out.



Tonight’s schedule looks like this:

* NLCS Game Two – Philadelphia Phillies @ San Diego Padres – 4:35pm ET on FOX

* ALCS Game One – New York Yankees @ Houston Astros – 7:37pm ET on TBS

Today is Wednesday October 19,2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

89 years ago 1933 – Basketball was introduced to the 1936 Olympic Games by the Berlin Organization Committee.

54 years ago – In 1968, Jimmy Page’s “New Yardbirds” re-named themselves The Led Zeppelin” after the Who’s Keith Moon said they’d go over like the proverbial lead balloon.

24 years ago 1998 – Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson got his boxing license back after he had lost it for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight.

Celebrating birthdays today

Chris Kattan is 52 (“SNL,” “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Dancing With The Stars”)

John Lithgow is 77 (“The World According to Garp,” “Terms of Endearment,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie,” “Footloose,” “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Dexter,” “The Crown,” “Trial & Error”) (FAST FACT: He has received two Tony Awards, six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, an American Comedy Award, four Drama Desk Awards and has also been nominated for two Academy Awards and four GRAMMYs. Lithgow has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.)

* Boxing legend Evander Holyfield is 60 (He reigned as the undisputed champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, earning him the nickname of “The Real Deal.” Retired in 2014, and is ranked number 77 on “The Ring’s” list of 100 greatest punchers of all time. “BoxingScene” also ranked him the greatest cruiserweight of all time.)

* Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Sr. is 70 (Some refer to him as the “poet laureate of boxing.”)