Sports ‘n Stuff 10/21/21

follow JT on
Insta: @thejtturkurk
The BBC conducted a poll to find the Top 10 Greatest TV Shows Of The 21st Century…
- “The Wire” (2002-2008)
- “Mad Men” (2007-2015)
- “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013)
- “Fleabag” (2016-2019)
- “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019)
- “I May Destroy You” (2020)“The Leftovers” (2014-2017)
- “The Americans” (2013-2018)
- “The Office” (UK) (2001-2003)
- “Succession” (2018-)
The NBA kicked off its 75th season by announcing its list of the top 75 NBA players of the past 75 years.
The first 25 to be named were old school stars: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Nate Archibald, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Charles Barkley, Dave Cowens, Julius Erving, George Gervin, Hal Greer, Elvin Hayes, Jerry Lucas, Moses Malone, Kevin McHale, and John Stockton. Old-old school stars who made the list were: Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, George Mikan, Bob Pettit, Willis Reed, and Oscar Robertson. And rounding out the first 25 were new school greats: Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden.
The next 25 NBA Greats started off with the GOAT. That’s right, Michael Jeffrey Jordan obviously made the list, followed by contemporaries: Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Robert Parish, Isiah Thomas, Bill Walton and James Worthy. Old and Old-old School Stars making the cut were: Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Wes Unseld, Nate Thurmond, Bill Sharman, Sam Jones, John Havlicek, Walt Frazier, Rick Barry, and Paul Arizin. Finally, the new kids on the block who made the list were: Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Chris Paul!
The final 25 will be named tonight at 6pm.
Sylvester Stallone in an official announcement on instagram said, the fourth installment of “The Expendables” will be his last. Shooting for “Expendables 4” has officially wrapped, and it’s expected to be released at some point next year.
The Astros blew out the Red Sox last night 9-1 and are 1 win away from the World Series. Now up 3-2, Game 6 travels to Houston at 8:08
It’s ok though as long as “Sox” fans can troll A-Rod with chants of “J-LO” & “AFF-LECK!”
The Braves bounced back to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the dodgers, drilling LA 9-2 last night. Game 5 is tonight at 8:08.
Ja Morant lead the Grizzlies with 37pts & The Cavaliers dropped their season opener to Memphis last night 132-121. Jarrett Allen lead cleveland with 25pts.
Cavs Home season opener is tomorrow at 7 when they host the charlotte Hornets at 7.
Studies show people gain an average of two pounds between Thanksgiving and New Year’s and many of us don’t lose them.
But forming healthy habits now, before the holidays hit, can help you enjoy all the food and fun and still maintain your weight.
Prioritizing exercise, sleep, diet and mental health now can keep you healthy through the season without ruining the holiday cheer.
Not helping is the fact that Christmas Ale rolled out today at Great Lakes Brewing Co.
First Pour festivities were today in Cleveland complete with Carolers, delivery of the first keg & Christmas Ale themed food specials all day at their brew pub.
Former Cleveland Cavalier point guard Delonte West was reportedly arrested again after shouting profanities and banging on the glass doors of the Boynton Beach, Florida police department. When West was approached, he was found to be carrying an open can of beer—as well as an open bottle of vodka. After placing the items on the ground, West reportedly reached into the wasteland of his pants—leading the cops to tase him.
This latest incident is a sad turn for a one time All-Star caliber player who’s now facing charges of resisting an officer and disorderly intoxication.
The Back-up Browns take on the Broncos tonight at First Energy Stadium. Kick-off is at 8:20 on Fox. The injury ravaged Browns are a 1.5pt favorite.
10th annual McKinley vs. Massillon Food Fight to collect non perishable food items and money for the Stark County Hunger Task Force concludes tomorrow as I’ll be broadcasting live at Dunkin on Cleveland Ave. 6am-9am during Pam Cook and the morning news on News-Talk 1480 WHBC. Java Joel from Mix 94.1 will do the same at the Massillon location.
Today is Thursday, October 21, 2021
Today in Sports History
1966 – The U.S. Congress approved the AFL-NFL merger.
1976 – The Philadelphia 76ers purchased the rights for Julius Erving from the New Jersey Nets.
1984 – Steve Cox (Cleveland Browns) kicked a 60-yard field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the second longest field goal in NFL history. The Browns lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 12-9.
Celebrity Birthdays
Reality Star/entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is 41 (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”)
William Zabka is 56 (“Johnny Lawrence, The Karate Kid,” “Cobra Kai”)