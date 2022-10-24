Sports ‘n Stuff 10/24/22

follow JT on Insta: @thejtturkurk

Multiple times, the NFL has tried to have Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league thrown out. Multiple times, that move has failed, and there are now reports that the NFL might be sweating it a little.

J. Perez, of Front Office Sports, says there’s “growing concern around the NFL about the litigation.”

The source of the email leak “has been debated for months.”

The case remains active in the Nevada court system. What’s more, the discovery stage is being set for Gruden’s legal team, which could get them “access to who was behind the leak…the led to his resignation.”

AP top 10

1. Georgia (7-0) [31 No. 1 votes] 1,530 points

2. Ohio State (7-0) [18] 1,513

3. Tennessee (7-0) [13] 1,476

4. Michigan (7-0) 1,382

5. Clemson (8-0) [1] 1,318

6. Alabama (7-1) 1,266

7. TCU (7-0) 1,213

8. Oregon (6-1) 1,114

9. Oklahoma State (6-1) 1,064

10 (tie). USC (6-1) 927

10 (tie). Wake Forest (6-1) 927

Here’s a trick to stop forgetting people’s names. When you meet someone, create an entertaining mental picture of them . . . and put something in that picture that makes you think of their name. For example, if you meet someone named Ross, picture him in the apartment from “Friends”.

There’s a big Thanksgiving turkey shortage, and they could cost twice as much as last year. The main reasons include inflation, carryover from the pandemic, and the avian flu is worse than usual.

The future of the Pac-12 Conference remains in question. USC and UCLA are leaving for the Big Ten and the rest of the conference hasn’t decided what it is going to do next.

Do they expand? Do certain members leave for other leagues? That remains to be seen.

The Conference is continuing to embarrass itself with its fan attendance.

There might have been more fans at the Glenoak vs. Perry matchup Friday night.

The Astros are back in the World Series, which means Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, has a ton of money on the line for them to win it all. Earlier this month, he told “Bleacher Report” that he has $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.

If the Astros end up winning the World Series, McIngvale would earn an estimated $75 million payout, which would be the largest in sports betting history.

Here are the top five movies at the North American box office this weekend:

1. “Black Adam” $67M

2. “Ticket to Paradise” $16.7M

3. “Smile” $8.3M

4. “Halloween Ends” $8M

5. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” $4.2M

It took overtime but the Cavs beat the Wizards 117-107 last night behind Donovan Mithchell’s 37 points.

Donovan Mitchell now has the most points scored in the first three games of any season with the Cavs.

Breaks record set by Austin Carr 90 in 1974-75

Third player in NBA history to score 30 or more in each of the first three games of career with new team

Joins Wilt Chamberlain and Glenn Robinson

Cavs are back in action Wednesday when they host the Paolo Banchero and the Magic.

The Browns host the Bengals next Monday on MNF.

The Bengals are only a 3.5 favorite….Too bad sports gambling isn’t legal in Ohio yet!

Today is Monday October 24th, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

43 years ago in 1979 – Paul McCartney received a medallion cast in rhodium after being declared the most successful composer of all time. From 1962 to 1978, McCartney had written or co-written 43 songs that had sold over a million copies each.

25 years ago – In 1997, Marv Albert was spared a jail sentence after he apologized in court for Biting His Lover’s Back during relations.

16 years ago – 2006, Forbes.com revealed that Kurt Cobain had overtaken Elvis Presley as the highest earning dead celebrity.

Cobain’s work earned $50m in the 12 months to October 2006, compared with Presley’s $42m. Former Beatle John Lennon earned $35m

Drake is 36.