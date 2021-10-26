Sports ‘n Stuff 10/26/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The Nike Air Ships sported by Michael Jordan in just his fifth NBA game were sold in the the Sotheby’s Icons of Excellence & Haute Luxury auction – and didn’t go without a fight. There was a bidding war for the one-of-a-kind pair. A pair of game-worn Nike’s dating back to Jordan’s rookie year just sold at auction for a staggering $1.47-million in Las Vegas.
After first returning to Seattle to become part of the Seattle Sounders ownership group—Ken Griffey Jr. has now bought shares from a minority owner of the Mariners
Harrison Ford lost his credit card in Italy.
A German tourist found it and turned it in to police.
The cops tracked him down and gave him the card.
Italian media published a picture of him with the card and the officers.
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME TO HONOR MILITARY HEROES IN NOVEMBER
ANNUAL ‘HONORING OUR NATIONS HEROES’ EVENT SATURDAY, NOV. 6 & THURSDAY, NOV. 11
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will provide free Museum admission and parking to all U.S. service members, National Guard and veterans, plus a guest, on Nov. 6 and Nov.11.
Additionally, each of these parties will receive a 20% discount in the Hall of Fame Store on those two days.
Brandon Fraser has joined the cast of the Batgirl movie as the villain, Firefly. Now a new report has suggested that Fraser was not the first choice to play the pyromaniac antagonist as that honor seems to go to Sylvester Stallone. Sly had to turn down the role. Stallone recently celebrated his 75th birthday & doesn’t appear to be slowing down. He will appear in Samaritan next year, and there are rumors that he will be reprising his role of Starhawk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Stallone also announced that a fourth movie in The Expendables franchise is coming soon, and in May 2020 he revealed that a sequel to 1993’s Demolition Man is in development.
College GameDay, ESPN’s popular pregame show, usually announces its location for the coming week on Sunday.
But, this week, there was a delay. The announcement came on Monday afternoon, but it was the announcement that was expected. The crew won’t be in Columbus for the highly anticipated matchup of #5 Ohio State vs. #20 Penn State. Gameday will be on the campus of Michigan State in advance of the #6 Michigan vs. # 8Michigan State rivalry game which kicks off at noon.
Game 1 of the 2021 World Series is tonight as the Houston Astros host the Atlanta Braves at 8:09 on Fox
Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton goes for the Braves vs. Framber Valdez.
Atlanta finished the regular season 88-73, first in the NL East
Houston finished 95-67, first in the NL West.
The Cavaliers were on a mission to avenge last year’s blowout loss to the Nuggets last night in Denver.
Led by Kevin Love’s 22pts off the bench, The Cavs rugged defense and dominance in the paint helped them capture the 99-87 victory. Now at 2-2 the Cavs next stop is LA vs. the Clippers Wednesday night at 10:30
Scientists at the University of Bologna in Italy are developing a ‘smart bandage’ that will let doctors know how a wound is healing without removing it.
The bandage has a sensor that reads moisture levels and communicates wirelessly with a smartphone app.
The bandage is just a prototype but is made to be ‘low-cost and disposable.’
Today is Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Today in Sports History
2005 – The Chicago White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 7-5 in the first World Series game to be held in Texas. The game was also the longest in World Series history at 5 hours and 41 minutes. The game actually began on October 25th.
2005 – The Chicago White Sox won their first World Series in 88 years. They defeated the Houston Astros four games to zero.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Country music Superstar Keith Urban – 54 and married to Nicole Kidman
Jon Heder is 44 (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Blades of Glory,”)
Game show host Pat Sajak is 75 (FAST FACT: He’s been the host of “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982)
Mike (Dudley Michael) Hargrove 1949 – Baseball player, manager – 72