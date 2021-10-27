Sports ‘n Stuff 10/27/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Halloween is the holiday that keeps dentists and diabetes docs in business.
Each day, Americans eat 22 teaspoons of sugar – equal to 350 calories.
Halloween candy takes things to a whole other level, and too much can actually be lethal.
Statistically, 5.4 pounds of sugar in one sitting could kill a 180-pound person.
To achieve that, you’d either have to eat approximately 256 pieces of “fun-sized” candy, or 1,627 pieces of candy corn (and no sane human would ever do that).
Of course, you could eat more if you weigh more than 180, but we’re thinking you probably wouldn’t want to.
Must be why there’s no competitive candy eating, otherwise Joey Chestnut would’ve eaten himself to death!
Game 1 of the World Series between the Braves and the Astros went to Atlanta—they held Houston to just two runs in the 6-2 win. Eddie Rosario went 2 for 5 scoring a run and is hitting .465. The MVP of the NLCS and former Indian left fielder continues to amaze in the post season. Rosario finished the NLCS with a .560 batting average and a postseason series record-tying 14 hits. He drove in nine runs in the six games.
On July 30, Cleveland traded him to Atlanta for Pablo Sandoval and cash. Sandoval was released a few hours after the trade.
In 78 games with the Tribe, Rosario hit .254 with 7 dingers & 46 RBI.
Game 2 of the Fall Classic tonight at 8:09 on Fox.
LeBron James doesn’t like how Netflix’s “Squid Game” ends
The show’s creator has fired back
Hwang Dong-Hyuk says James should just write his own sequel, and maybe watch “Space Jam 2” again.
Apparently a TV critic now, James did chime in on former teammate Iman Shumpert’s performance on “Dancing with the Stars” by tweeting his approval.
Things are looking up for the guy who gave up Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball. Initially, it was reported that all Byron Kennedy got in return for giving back the ball was a $1,000 gift card and a Brady-signed jersey. That purse for his generosity has gotten a heck of a lot bigger in the last 24 hours and is now valued at close to $100K. Here’s what he’s gotten from the Buccaneers and Brady:
- A pair of season tickets (14 games) – a $16K value, depending on the seats
- Two signed Tom Brady jerseys – a $7K value
- A signed Tom Brady helmet – a $2,500 value
- A signed Mike Evans jersey – a $250 value
- A pair of game-worn cleats from Mike Evans – valued up to $10K (considering he was wearing them when he caught the 600th touchdown)
- One Bitcoin from Tom Brady and FTX – currently valued at over $63K
Apparently rumors have been swirling that The Steelers’ Mike Tomlin could be interested in the USC job. Tomlin has shut down the notion stating… “Hey guys, I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me, I’ve got one of the best jobs in all of professional sports. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? That’ll be the last time I address it, not only today but moving forward.” He went on to say “Never say Never, but Never! There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check!
Keanu Reeves gave his stunt crew on “John Wick: Chapter 4” personalized Rolex watches
Each watch was engraved with a personal message.
The Rolex Submariner watches given during a wrap dinner in Paris on Saturday night – cost about $10-grand apiece!
As injuries continue to mount and the playoff-caliber teams continue to reveal themselves, the lists of buyers and sellers are becoming more defined as the NFL trade deadline approaches. The deadline to reach deals is next Tuesday at 4pm.
“So a reminder to Andrew Berry, “If you plan on making any deals, please get your paperwork IN on time!”
Today is Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Today in Sports History
1995 – The contract that finalized the Cleveland Browns’ move to Baltimore was signed in secret.
2003 – The Monday Night Football game between the San Diego Chargers and the Miami Dolphins was played in Tempe, Arizona. The game had been moved from San Diego due to wild fires.
2002 – Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys) became the all-time leading rusher in the NFL when he extended his career yardage to 16,743. He achieved the record in his 193rd game. He also scored his 150th career touchdown. Emmitt ended his career with 18,355 rushing yards.
2004 – Barry Bonds’ 700th home run ball was sold at auction for $804,129.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Monty Python’s John Cleese – 82
Simon LeBon of Duran Duran – 63
Drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2007, former Cleveland Browns QB, Brady Quinn is 37
At Dublin Coffman High School in Columbus, he lettered three times and was a part of the 2001 State Championship team
