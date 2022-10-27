Sports ‘n Stuff 10/27/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

World Series begins tomorrow night in Houston when the Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies tomorrow night at 8pm on Fox.

Our friends at WalletHub.com has just come out with their list of the Best Baseball Cities in the U.S.

The site judged 332 of the largest U.S. cities with at least one professional or college baseball team.

New York, New York tops the list, coming in at number one in the MLB category, which includes number of teams, franchise value, number of championship wins and fan engagement. Here’s their top 10:

1. New York, NY

2. St. Louis, MO

3. Los Angeles, CA

4. Atlanta, GA

5. Boston, MA

6. Chicago, IL

7. Cincinnati, OH

8. San Francisco, CA

9. Minneapolis, MN

10. Oakland, CA

Cleveland just missing out of the top ten coming in at #11

At least two-thirds of adults won’t be dressing up for Halloween this year, and 42% say they never do.



The nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards have been announced

The awards are chosen by the votes of the public, not the industry, so fan votes count…it’s not like politics!

The awards show airs December 6 with Kenan Thompson hosting on NBC and E!

On the Hot Seat?

The Denver Broncos have been one of the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, and there are apparently some people who feel they may have already seen enough of their new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in his column last week that there has been chatter within NFL circles that Nathaniel Hackett’s job “could be on the line” depending on what happens when the Broncos face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Graziano went on to say that he does not believe Hackett will be fired this early in his tenure, but it is noteworthy that people around the league have mentioned it as a possibility.

Thank you Twitter. If you missed this on Inside the NBA

Listen to Charles Barkley spell the word “Spectacular!”

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE history. Before he became one of the most famous people on the planet and one of if not the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

The Rock’s WWE legacy is now passing to his 21-year-old daughter Simone Johnson who just made her WWE debut as Ava Raine in a surprise reveal that had WWE fans losing it. On Tuesday’s WWE NXT, Simone Johnson was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy’s Schism.

The Chicago Bears traded veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

Both teams announced the terms of the trade Wednesday afternoon, pending Quinn passing a physical.

Quinn had been with the Bears since April 2020 when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal as a free agent. A league source confirmed with ESPN that the Bears are absorbing the bulk of Quinn’s 2022 salary. He had 18 sacks last year for the Bears. Only worth a 4th round pick? Last year, Myles Garrett had 16 sacks! JS

The Cavs lead by sophomore Evan Mobley held off the Orlando Magic last night by a final score of 103-92. Mobley lead the Cavs with 20 pts in 34 mins.

Next up, Cleveland travels to Boston to take on the Celtics Friday night at the TD Garden.

Today is National Black Cat Day

32 years ago – In 1990, “Black Cat”, by Janet Jackson, hit #1 on the singles chart.



Celebrating birthdays today

Simon Le Bon , lead singer of Duran Duran is 64.

Gary W. Talent is 73. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band bassist.

Lee Greenwood is 80. “God Bless the USA.”



John Cleese is 83. Monty Python superstar.