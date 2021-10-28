Sports ‘n Stuff 10/28/21

follow JT on
Mattress Mac has done it again this time he’s bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series
He put down 2 mill to win 35 million.
The series is tied at 1 game a piece as the Astros took game 2 last night in Texas 7-2.
Game 3 shifts to Atlanta, Saturday night at 8:09 on Fox.
The Cavs never trailed last night as they defeated the Clippers in LA 92-79.
Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 26pts
The Lakers are up next tomorrow night at 10:30 on Bally Sports Ohio
The Lakers blew a 26pt lead to the 123-115 to OKC.
Good news from Aunt Becky:
Lori Loughlin has agreed to pay the full tuition costs of two students in an attempt to make amends for her part in the college admissions scandal.
She’s reportedly dropping over $500-thousand for the unnamed college students’ four-year programs and any additional expenses.
The private arrangement she made is in addition to other court ordered payments.
On April 17th, 1951, Mickey Mantle made his major league debut with the New York Yankees. A surviving ticket from that game was just auctioned off, and became the second-most valuable ticket ever auctioned, bringing a high bid of $141,395. The only stub more valuable was one from the 1903 World Series that came from what used to be Charlie Sheen’s collection which went for 175K at auction.
An onlyfriends model (Tori Lynn) is claiming that Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf requested a foursome with her. Supposedly, Lynn spilled the beans after Metcalf invited her to his place. It led to an angry rant being posted, exposed Snapchat messages, and photos. Metcalf hasn’t responded as of yet, but it does serve as a warning that you never know who’s going to put you on blast.
All that over a round of Golf? Lol
The nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards are here!
“F9: The Fast Saga” leads the pack in the movie categories
We have the list at WHBC.com Kenny & JT show page
THE MOVIE OF 2021
- “Black Widow”
- “Coming 2 America“
- “F9: The Fast Saga”
- “Dune”
- “No Time To Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “The Tomorrow War”
- “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Free Guy”
- “He’s All That”
- “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
- “Jungle Cruise”
- “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
- “Thunder Force”
- “Vacation Friends”
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
- “Black Widow”
- “F9: The Fast Saga”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “No Time To Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “The Suicide Squad”
- “The Tomorrow War”
- “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “Fatherhood”
- “Halloween Kills”
- “In The Heights”
- “Old”
- “Respect”
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
- “Cinderella”
- “Luca”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- “The Boss Baby: Family Business”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “Vivo”
- “Yes Day”
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Chris Pratt, “The Tomorrow War”
- Daniel Craig, “No Time To Die”
- Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise”
- Eddie Murphy, “Coming 2 America”
- John Cena, “F9: The Fast Saga”
- Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy”
- Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- Vin Diesel, “F9: The Fast Saga”
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Awkwafina, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- Charlize Theron, “F9: The Fast Saga”
- Florence Pugh, “Black Widow”
- Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
- Leslie Jones, “Coming 2 America”
- Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad”
- Salma Hayek, “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow”
Famous sportscaster Joe Buck just revealed that he once relieved himself while calling an NFL game. Now, the nature of live broadcasts suggests that whoever’s calling a game has to be available—even if nature calls. Buck recognized his special duty and—he managed to multitask during a Packers-Falcons game in 1994.
“I have peed in a bottle while calling an NFL touchdown, I swear to god,” Buck said. “I was peeing in a trash can and they handed me a little water bottle. … We came back from a break and I was peeing and the action started. And I called a touchdown while urine was coming out of me.”
Thanks to Taco Bell’s 10th annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” World Series promotion. Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on November 4th (that’s next Thursday).
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies stole a base in Game 1.
Thursday night NFL Football tonight
Green Bay at Arizona
On Fox at 8:20
Today is Thursday, October 28, 2021
Today in Sports History
1923 – Fats Henry was credited with a 94-yard punt. Research later indicated that it was an 83-yard punt.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Annie Potts – “Ghostbusters” is 69
Telma Hopkins is 73 (“Gimme a Break!,” “Family Matters,” “The Love Guru”) (FAST FACT: She rose to prominence as a member of the 1970s group Tony Orlando and Dawn, which had several number one songs)
Julia Roberts is 54 (“Pretty Woman “Erin Brockovich,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Oceans 12”)
Country music superstar Brad Paisley is 49