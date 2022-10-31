Sports ‘n Stuff 10/31/22

follow JT on Insta: @thejtturkurk

An unidentified Delaware woman bought three scratch-off tickets on the way home from cashing in a $100k winning ticket.

One of those three tickets was a $300k winner, so she went back to the lottery office and collected it.

The 70-year-old woman says she’s going to put the $400k away for her retirement.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth $1 BILLION.

One study estimated that the average American child collects between 3,500 and 7,000 calories of candy on Halloween.

Not on my block, we had 1 trick or treater.

The study now reads, I will eat between 3,500 and 7,000 calories of candy that I didn’t hand out!

A recent poll suggests these are the ten BEST foods to eat while watching football, according to the poll.



1. Pizza. 27% said it’s one of their favorite football foods.



2. Burgers. A close second at 26%.



3. Chips and dip.



4. Hot dogs.



5. Fries.



6. Meats and cheeses.



7. Wings.



8. Ribs.



9. Sandwiches.



10. Tacos.

The Astros tied the World Series at 1 game a piece Saturday beating Philly 5-2

Game 3 shifts to Philadelphia tonight at 8pm on Fox

74th annual Xfinity 500

Martinsville Virginia

Christopher Bell is your winter, Cole Custer finished a respectable 14th

At the Box Office

Here are the top five movies at the North American box office this weekend:

1. “Black Adam” $27.7M

2. “Ticket to Paradise” $10M

3. “Prey for the Devil” $7M

4. “Smile” $5M

5. “Halloween Ends” $3.8M

College Football AP top 10

1 GEORGIA 8–0 1,528 (30) – vs Florida W 42-20

2 OHIO STATE 8–0 1,500 (15) – @ Penn State W 44-31

2 TENNESSEE 8–0 1,500 (18) +1 vs Kentucky W 44-6

4 MICHIGAN 8–0 1,378 – vs Michigan State W 29-7

5 CLEMSON 8–0 1,312 – vs Syracuse W 27-21

6 ALABAMA 7–1 1,258 – vs Mississippi State W 30-6

7 TCU 8–0 1,220 – @ West Virginia W 41-31

8 OREGON 7–1 1,135 – @ California W 42-24

9 USC 7–1 1,010 +1 @ Arizona W 45-37

10 UCLA 7–1 979 +2 vs Stanford W 38-13

Cavaliers beat the Knicks last night 121-108

Donovan Mitchell is averaging just over 32 points per game as the Cavs have won 5 straight.

The Browns take on the Bengals tonight on MNF

Currently Cincinnati is listed as a 3.5 point favorite

Today is Monday October 31, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop culture history

96 years ago – In 1926, Harry Houdini died in a Detroit hospital of gangrene and peritonitis, resulting from a ruptured appendix . . . following a punch to the stomach.

1950 – Earl Lloyd (Washington Capitols) became the first African-American to play in an NBA game.

52 years ago – In 1970, Michelle Phillips of the Mamas & Papas married Dennis Hopper. They divorced eight DAYS later.

16 years ago – In 2006, Bob Barker announced that he was retiring from “The Price is Right”. He hosted the show for 35 years.

Rob Schneider is 59 (“The Waterboy,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Hot Chick”)

It’s Halloween for Celebrities no longer with us

The late John Candy (1950-1994)…he would have been 72 (“Uncle Buck,” “The Great Outdoors,” “Planes Trains & Automobiles,”Spaceballs”)

The late Michael Landon (1936-1991)…he would have been 86 (“Bonanza,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “Highway to Heaven”)

The late David Ogden Stiers (1942 – 2018)…he would have been 80 (Best known as Major Charles Emerson Winchester’ on “M*A*S*H”)