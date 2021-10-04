Sports ‘n Stuff! 10/4/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Andrew Wiggins of Golden State decided to get vaccinated for Covid-19 vs. getting fined six figures for every home game he missed. Wiggins applied to the NBA for a religious exemption, but that was declined by the league. The San Francisco Dept. of Public Health has imposed an October 13th deadline for vaccination of staff in local businesses. If Wiggins did indeed get the Johnson & Johnson shot, he wouldn’t be forced to miss any practice or game time prior to the regular season home opener on October 21st against the LA Clippers.
The Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees could go on strike that could paralyze Hollywood
On Friday, a vote to call for a strike started. Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, Jane Fonda and more are showing their support. Several members say they’ve worked exhausting hours on set in Hollywood, while having to neglect their own basic needs and health issues. Meanwhile, more than a hundred Congress members have signed a letter calling for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ attention and cooperation.
In movie news,
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had a record-breaking premiere. It made just over $90-million for its debut weekend.
That’s the biggest pandemic-era theatrical opening.
Meanwhile, “No Time To Die” is on fire at the international box office. The latest 007 – and Daniel Craig’s last as James Bond – kicked off overseas with an impressive $119-million from 54 foreign markets.
MLB Wild Card is set
American League gets under way tomorrow when Boston hosts the Yankees at 8pm on ESPN.
Garrit Cole vs. Nathan Eovaldi
National League Wednesday night at 8
Dodgers host the Cardinals on TBS
A video surfaced Saturday showing Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer sitting in a bar/restaurant while a woman, who does not appear to be his wife, was seen dancing up to him. Meyer owns a restaurant, Urban Chophouse, in Columbus, Ohio, and another in Dublin, Ohio, called Urban Meyer’s Pint House.
The Jaguars played in Cincinnati on Thursday night against the Bengals, and it looks like Urban chose not to return home with the team but instead stay in Ohio for some partying.
Tell us if you’ve heard this before…
Due to the pandemic and extremely high demand, there could be another Xbox shortage this holiday season. According to Xbox VP Phil Spencer, Chip shortages are part of the problem, but not the whole problem. He adds that this will probably continue for months, extending past the New Year and well into 2022.
On the YouTube channel called “Cheap Finds Gold Mines” someone found a video game collection in their attic and it’s worth Big Bucks. The crown jewel of their find was a still-wrapped copy of “The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess.” The collection of games is estimated to be worth nearly $100K. Ready to start looking in that attic yet?
Diamond Dave is calling it a day. David Lee Roth, legendary lead singer of Van Halen, says that once he completes his five-day stint at the House of Blues in Las Vegas in December and early January, he’s done. In an interview with the “Las Vegas Review-Journal,” Dave said “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”
On his “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” podcast he brought up the possibility of a celebrity exhibition match with someone like Jake Paul, who’d recently gone eight rounds with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Mike said, in effect, he’d do it in a heartbeat because “those are the fights that make money.” Jake’s brother Logan Paul has already stated he could take Tyson, because, in his words, Tyson is “old, old.” No word on whether this will ever happen, but if you’ve seen those videos, you know Iron Mike is more than ready.
The Cleveland Indians concluded their final season under the name “Indians” with a 6-0 win over the Rangers.
The Tribe finished in 2nd place being the White Sox, falling short of the .500 mark at 80-82
Monday Night Football tonight
The LA Chargers 3pt. favorites host the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 on ESPN
Today is Monday, October 4, 2021
Today in Sports History
1893 – The first professional football contract was signed by Grant Dibert for the Pittsburgh AC.
1959 – The first World Series to be played west of St. Louis began in Los Angeles, CA.
2010 – The Indians name Chris Antonetti as the team’s new general manager, with former GM Mark Shapiro moving into his new position as team president. Shapiro is currently the President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
- Susan Sarandon is 75 (“Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Pretty Baby,” “Atlantic City,” “The Hunger,” “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Bull Durham,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Thelma & Louise,” “Little Women,” “Stepmom,” “Enchanted,” “The Lovely Bones,” “Tammy,” “The Meddler,” “Feud”)
- Alicia Silverstone is 45 (“The Crush,” “Clueless,” “Batman & Robin,” “Miss Match,” “Suburgatory,” “American Woman”)