Sports ‘n Stuff 10/5/21

Federal law enforcement officers conducted a raid on the headquarters of the Washington Football Team last Friday while conducting an ongoing criminal investigation involving head trainer Ryan Vermillion.
The team issued a statement Monday afternoon that read “Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
Vermillion is the Director of Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer.
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is the only player known to potentially be in violation of local vax mandates. Irving is under contract for $34.9-million this season, and each missed game would cost him $381,181.22. Should Irving miss all 41 regular-season home games? He’d be penalized a total of $15.6-million. Let that sink in…
For the second year in a row, the “Science Of Scare” project from Broadband Choices has attempted to figure out the scariest movies ever made. Their findings…
The 2020 horror film “Host” was named the #1 scariest movie of all time, while “Sinister” dropped to second. Rounding out the Top 5: “Insidious”, “The Conjuring” and “Hereditary”.
William Shatner is finally heading to the final frontier and boldly go where no man has gone before…except a few billionares. According to Jeff Bezos, he’ll be traveling to the edge of space October 12th on another rocket ride with travel company, Blue Origin. At 90, he’ll become the oldest person in space.
Last night’s MNF game in Los Angeles was delayed due to lightning in the area. I know what you’re thinking, isn’t SoFi Stadium a dome? Well, kinda. Apparently, it’s more of an awning since there are openings. Apparently, Jon Gruden was under the impression it was a dome when officials explained the delay to him.
Kickoff was delayed about :40 minutes.
Monday night’s $699.8 million jackpot, the seventh largest in US lottery history, had one winning ticket — sold at a grocery store in the coastal California city of Morro Bay. The jackpot has a lump-sum cash option of $496 million.
Lamar Odom has stepped into the boxing ring yet again. The two-time NBA champion went toe-to-toe with one of Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husbands Ojani Noa during the Celebrity Boxing Match in Miami, Fla. on Saturday (Oct. 2),
Odom had a huge advantage over Noa, who was married to Lopez between 1997 to 1998.
He stands at 6-foot-10, 230 pounds with an 82-inch reach while Noa is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and a 74-inch reach.
The pair lasted all three rounds of the celebrity match-up.
Odom currently has a record of 2-0 after defeating Aaron Carter earlier this year.
Iman Shumpert lived to dance another day as Christine Chiu was eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars” last night.
Last night was a special episode, honoring a beloved pop superstar Britney Spears.
MLB Wild Card Game tonight
Yankees at Red Sox 8:08
Garrit Cole for the Yankees vs. Nathan Eovaldi for the Sox
New York is slightly favored
Today is Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Today in Sports History
1921 – The World Series was broadcast on the radio for the first time. The game was between the New York Giants and the New York Yankees.
1932 – The Detroit Falcons introduced a new name (the Redwings) and new uniforms to the city of Detroit.
2001 – Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants) hit his 71st and 72nd home runs in a single season. He Broke the single season record with 73 total Dingers that year.
A couple of Music legends celebrating birthdays today
- AC/DC’s Brian Johnson is 74
- Steve Miller is 78