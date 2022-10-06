Sports ‘n Stuff 10/6/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

The Evil Genius brewery out of Philadelphia has created a beer that they say pairs perfectly with White Castle burgers.

They have already begun distribution into Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Rhode Island.

The beer can be found in bars and restaurants and in stores as six-packs of cans. Unfortunately, you can’t get it AT White Castle.

A North Dakota junior college North Dakota State College of Science has a 49-year-old backup defensive lineman named Ray Ruschel.

The Army veteran is a night-shift mechanic at a local sugar beet factory. He is seeking a degree in business management after his most recent deployment with the National Guard. So he can get a promotion at the Beet factory.

For now, he is holding his own with 19- and 20-year-old football players on a team with national title hopes.

A New York City man is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he smuggled three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing.

The charge carries the potential for up to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.

Thursday night football tonight Colts at Broncos at 8:15. Denver is a 3.5 point home favorite. Thursday Night football is on Amazon Prime.

Cory Youmans, the lucky S.O.B. that caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball still hasn’t made up his mind on what he will do with it. He’s essentially sitting on a winning lottery ticket. Currently, the highest known offer for the ball has come from JP Cohen, of Memory Lane Inc. Cohen. He’s ready to pony up $2-million for the ball, and Youmans has yet to reply.

This season’s hottest basketball jersey might be from a player not even in the NBA.

He’s a member of NBA developmental G League, Ignite.

His name is Steeve Ho You Fat. Apparently a common name in French Guiana but here it’s comedy gold!

Antonio Trolled the Goat

As news of Tom Brady and wifey Gisele Bundchen divorce-lawyering up broke, Antonio Brown decided to post a pic of him hugging Gisele after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl online. Among those not having any of it is Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe said Brown is a “clown” who’s “done in the NFL,” he should “leave wives and kids out of it,” and calls the post an “all-time low for an all-time low joker.”

Speaking of idiots:

The dude who ran onto the field on MNF Rams/49ers game has filed charges against Bobby Wagner and Takk Mckinley the players who laid him out.

It’s an active investigation, but hopefully Wagner will be cleared of any wrongdoing against someone who shouldn’t have been on the field in the first damn place.

Cavaliers had their first preseason game last night and it looks as though Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have been playing together for years. Garland had 12 points in 14 minutes and Mitchell had 16 in 18. Cavaliers fell to the 76ers 113-112.

Game 1 of the AL Wild Card round is tomorrow at 12:07 when Shane Bieber and the Guardians take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. Cleveland is favored to take game 1 of the best of 3 series, all games to be played in Cleveland.

Today is Thursday October 6, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history:

62 years ago in 1960 – The Indians trade southpaw Herb Score to the White Sox for Barry Latman, a right-hander who will post a 35-37 record during his four seasons with Cleveland.

Herb returned in 1964 to begin a 34-year stint as the team’s beloved television and radio play-by-play announcer.

29 years ago – In 1993, Michael Jordan announced his first “retirement” from basketball. He attempted a minor-league baseball career, but wisely returned to theChicago Bulls in March of 1995.



17 years ago – In 2005, Members of the Minnesota Vikings rented two party boats on Lake Minnetonka . . . where they allegedly engaged in HIGHLY SEXUAL ACTS . . . with women – In front of crew members.

Four players . . . Daunte Culpepper, Bryant McKinnie, Fred Smoot, and Moe Williams . . . were charged with indecent conduct, disorderly conduct, and lewd conduct

Charges against Vikings QB Culpepper were eventually dropped.

Williams was found guilty of disorderly conduct, but cleared of the other two charges.

Smoot and McKinnie took a plea deal and pled guilty to disorderly conduct charges. They were sentenced to 48 hours of community service and fined $1,000 each. They were also fined by the NFL for their part in the scandal . . . but they weren’t suspended.

10 YEARS AGO TODAY CLEVELAND INDIANS HIRED TERRY FRANCONA



Two years ago – In 2020, Eddie Van Halen passed away from throat cancer. He was 65.

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin is 71. REO has sold more than 40 million albums and have charted 2 number 1 hits with “keep on loving you” and “Can’t fight this Feeling.”

Former NFL Coach/TV Personality Tony Dungy is 67