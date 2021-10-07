Sports ‘n Stuff 10/7/21

follow JT on
Insta: @thejtturkurk
In the latest edition of think before you podcast…..
The latest reporter to be suspended is….ESPN’s Sage Steele. Following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company’s vaccine mandate “sick” and commented on former President Barack Obama’s father.
Steele’s on-air suspension is reportedly 1 week, so we should see her back soon…as long as she stays off Podcasts
Tina Turner has sold the rights to her music catalog spanning six decades — including songs “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “The Best” — to music publishing company BMG.
The legendary singer has also sold the artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image and likeness as part of the deal, according to BMG, which did not disclose financial terms. Although it’s been speculated to be around $50million.
The NBA made rule changes to stop offensive players from making unnatural moves to draw fouls. You fake a jump shot, get the defender to jump, and then lean in to draw contact and the foul…NO MORE.
Burger King has decided to make some big changes with their chicken nuggets lineup. They’re adding new Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets to the menu for a limited time. They’re also testing out Impossible Nuggets, available now in Miami,
Des Moines and Boston Boston.
Did you see the guy with a giant baseball head siting behind Homeplate at the NL Wildcard game last night? i’ve retweeted it @TheJTurk. The Dodgers walked off the Cardinals in the 9th inning last night 3-1 on a 2 run dinger from Chris Taylor to win the National league Wild Card game and advance to the divisional series with San Fran.
Divisional Series today
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros 4:07
Tampa Bay hosts the Red Sox tonight at 8:07
Cavaliers beat the Atlanta Hawks in pre season NBA hoops last night, 99-96
Collin Sexton scored 19 its leading the way for the Cavs and Kevin Love had 7 pts. In 14 mins and didn’t get hurt!
In TV news, just in time for Halloween.
“It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will return…to PBS. Look for the special to air on PBS and PBS Kids October 24th at 7:30pm.
Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” is in full swing. We finally got to see who’s behind the Baby mask. It was Larry the Cable Guy!
“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8pm on FOX.
Eighteen former NBA players were arrested and charged Thursday with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of $4 million. They submitted false claims to the league’s health care plan.
Last month, former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care fraud scheme and could face years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Today is Thursday, October 7, 2021
Today in Sports History
1918 – The Georgia Tech football team defeated Cumberland College 222-0. Georgia Tech carried the ball 978 yards and never threw a pass.
2001 – Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants) hit his 73rd home run of the season and set a new major league record.
Celebrity MIc Drop Birthday
John Cougar Mellencamp – 70
1976–1982: Performing as Johnny Cougar and John Cougar
1983–1990: Performing as John Cougar Mellencamp
1991–1997: Performing as John Mellencamp
Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2008.