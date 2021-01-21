Sports ‘n Stuff

One winner in $731 million powerball drawing last night in Maryland. So it now drops to $20 million. Mega millions is still out there, tomorrow’s drawing is over $970 million.
The NBA for the week of Jan. 13-19, had 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 502 players. So the NBA is going to enforce rules forbidding hugs & handshakes. No guarantees they’ll enforce piggyback rides like the one Kevin Love gave Darius Garland last night when the Cavs beat the Nets 147-135 in a stunning 2 OT win. Collin Sexton lead all scorers with 42 points.
A grocery store in Buffalo is removing KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce from it’s shelves “until the Bills win!” Or until they find out if Patrick Mahomes passes concussion protocol.
Kansas City hosts the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the AFC championship game with kick off at 6:40 PM. The Chiefs are at home team 3 point favorite.
A FOUR patty Whopper has just been announced by Burger King, but there’s only one problem – it’s only currently available in Burger King of Korea, where they call it the Real Whopper Challenge. The Stacker 4 Whopper costs $11.30, but it’s only available in South Korea. If this thing catches on, loosen your belt…it could well come to the States.
Connor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon on Saturday, where he’ll face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. The bout will only mark McGregor’s third fight of the last four years. Might not be his biggest fight right now. The UFC star faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of personal injury. The lawsuit stems from a 2018 incident. Since 2018, he’s been arrested for assault twice and robbery once. He’s also reportedly been the subject of two sexual assault investigations, though it’s unclear if those investigations remain open.
Today in pop culture history:
- Today in 1982, Ozzy Osborne was Hospitalized after biting the head off of a bat thrown at him on stage at a concert. After getting a rabies shot, Osbourne said he thought it was a plastic bat.
- Today in 1990, John McEnroe became the first player tossed from the Australian Open for misconduct after throwing his racket. His temper tantrum cost him $6,500 in fines.
Celebrating a birthday today, Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is 81 (Widely regarded as the greatest golfer of all time, he’s won a total of 18 career major championships, as well as 19 second-place and 9 third-place finishes over a span of 25 years)