      Weather Alert

Sports ‘n Stuff 11/1/21

Jeff Turk
Nov 1, 2021 @ 4:54pm
follow JT on Insta: @thejtturkurk

Paul McCartney presented the Foo Fighters & the star studded Rock Hall induction ceremony included surprise appearances from Dave Chappelle, Eminem, and Jennifer Lopez, Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. The ceremony included performances by Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera and the Go-Go’s.

The show will be available on HBO & HBO Max Saturday November 20, 2021 

Atlanta leading the World Series 3-2 over Houston

Braves win Friday 2-0

3-2 on Saturday 

Houston comes back on Sunday 9-5

Game 6 in Houston Tuesday night at 8:

Per Bleacher report,

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season.

In a recent podcast, Shaquille O’Neal said his kids are upset with him because he tells them, “We ain’t rich. I’m rich.” For the record, his estimated net worth is $400-million.

The way Shaq sees it, his kids have to get their education. “I would like a doctor, somebody to own a hedge fund, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone that owns multiple businesses, someone to take over my business,” he said. “But I tell them I’m not going to hand it to you. You gotta earn it.”

Shaq has 6 children.

At The Movies

Here’s how the weekend turned out…

  1. “Dune” – $15.53M
  2. “Halloween Kills” – $8.5M
  3. “No Time to Die” – $7.8M
  4. “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission – $6.4M
  5. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – $5.75M
  6. “Antlers” – $4.16M
  7. “Last Night in Soho” – $4.16M
  8. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” – $3.82M
  9. “The Addams Family 2” – $3.26M
  10. “The French Dispatch” – $2.75M

In Utah, a 31-year-old male was arrested for shooting and assaulting his own father. It seems that dad was bringing home an order of chicken wings, but that the order was wrong…allegedly.

At first, the two argued about the screw up, but then the son reportedly grabbed a gun & luckily missed the father, dad ducked the shot, but the bullet went through a wall & lodged in the neighbor’s dishwasher. From there, dad tried to wrestle the gun away, but the kid got off two more shots. As dad ran off.

From Schefty….

The biggest injury of the NFL so far suffered by Derrick Henry to his foot. Scheduled for surgery tomorrow. Out indefinitely 

Also Saints QB Jamies Winston suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season

Adam Schefter also reporting….The Broncos are finalizing a trade with the Rams that would send Von Miller to LA in exchange for a 2nd & 3rd round pick. 

If you’re a fan of Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits and don’t want to deal with the at-home kits, great news. You can now grab some in the freezer aisle of your local Walmart – all packaged frozen and ready to heat…and eat!

They’re available now, but if you’d prefer to bake your own, boxed Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix and Rosemary Garlic Parmesan Mix are still on the shelves.

College Football AP Top 10

1 Georgia 8-0 1,575 (63)
2 Cincinnati 8-0 1,455
3 Alabama 7-1 1,413
4 Oklahoma 9-0 1,382
5 Michigan State 8-0 1,340
6 Ohio State 7-1 1,296
7 Oregon 7-1 1,233
8 Notre Dame 7-1 1,067
9 Michigan 7-1 1,048
10 Wake Forest 8-0 1,02

The first CFP selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

Today is Monday, November 1, 2021

Today in Sports History

1913 – Notre Dame defeated Army 35-13. It was the first time the forward pass was used as a main offensive weapon in football. 

1964 – Jim Brown (Cleveland Browns) became the first NFL player to exceed 10,000 yards rushing. 

2010 – The San Francisco Giants won their first World Series since moving to California. They defeated the Texas Rangers in five games. 

Popular Posts
CPD, Coroner: Young Boy Dead in Canton, Homicide Investigation Underway
Clinic Mercy Staffers Try to Save Toddler Shot in NE Canton, But Youngster Dies
Canton Man Gets Prison Time for Passing Phony Movie Money
Canton Man Found Guilty of Federal Drug and Weapons Charges
Mayor: Shooting Death of Toddler is 'Tragic', Offers Prayers for Family
Connect With Us Listen To Us On