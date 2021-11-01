Sports ‘n Stuff 11/1/21

follow JT on
Paul McCartney presented the Foo Fighters & the star studded Rock Hall induction ceremony included surprise appearances from Dave Chappelle, Eminem, and Jennifer Lopez, Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. The ceremony included performances by Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera and the Go-Go’s.
The show will be available on HBO & HBO Max Saturday November 20, 2021
Atlanta leading the World Series 3-2 over Houston
Braves win Friday 2-0
3-2 on Saturday
Houston comes back on Sunday 9-5
Game 6 in Houston Tuesday night at 8:
Per Bleacher report,
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season.
In a recent podcast, Shaquille O’Neal said his kids are upset with him because he tells them, “We ain’t rich. I’m rich.” For the record, his estimated net worth is $400-million.
The way Shaq sees it, his kids have to get their education. “I would like a doctor, somebody to own a hedge fund, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone that owns multiple businesses, someone to take over my business,” he said. “But I tell them I’m not going to hand it to you. You gotta earn it.”
Shaq has 6 children.
At The Movies
Here’s how the weekend turned out…
- “Dune” – $15.53M
- “Halloween Kills” – $8.5M
- “No Time to Die” – $7.8M
- “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission – $6.4M
- “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – $5.75M
- “Antlers” – $4.16M
- “Last Night in Soho” – $4.16M
- “Ron’s Gone Wrong” – $3.82M
- “The Addams Family 2” – $3.26M
- “The French Dispatch” – $2.75M
In Utah, a 31-year-old male was arrested for shooting and assaulting his own father. It seems that dad was bringing home an order of chicken wings, but that the order was wrong…allegedly.
At first, the two argued about the screw up, but then the son reportedly grabbed a gun & luckily missed the father, dad ducked the shot, but the bullet went through a wall & lodged in the neighbor’s dishwasher. From there, dad tried to wrestle the gun away, but the kid got off two more shots. As dad ran off.
From Schefty….
The biggest injury of the NFL so far suffered by Derrick Henry to his foot. Scheduled for surgery tomorrow. Out indefinitely
Also Saints QB Jamies Winston suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season
Adam Schefter also reporting….The Broncos are finalizing a trade with the Rams that would send Von Miller to LA in exchange for a 2nd & 3rd round pick.
If you’re a fan of Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits and don’t want to deal with the at-home kits, great news. You can now grab some in the freezer aisle of your local Walmart – all packaged frozen and ready to heat…and eat!
They’re available now, but if you’d prefer to bake your own, boxed Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix and Rosemary Garlic Parmesan Mix are still on the shelves.
College Football AP Top 10
|1
|Georgia
|8-0
|1,575 (63)
|2
|Cincinnati
|8-0
|1,455
|3
|Alabama
|7-1
|1,413
|4
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|1,382
|5
|Michigan State
|8-0
|1,340
|6
|Ohio State
|7-1
|1,296
|7
|Oregon
|7-1
|1,233
|8
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|1,067
|9
|Michigan
|7-1
|1,048
|10
|Wake Forest
|8-0
|1,02
The first CFP selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.
Today is Monday, November 1, 2021
Today in Sports History
1913 – Notre Dame defeated Army 35-13. It was the first time the forward pass was used as a main offensive weapon in football.
1964 – Jim Brown (Cleveland Browns) became the first NFL player to exceed 10,000 yards rushing.
2010 – The San Francisco Giants won their first World Series since moving to California. They defeated the Texas Rangers in five games.