Sports ‘n Stuff 11/10/21

Caesars Entertainment on Tuesday announced a wide-ranging partnership with the Manning family, the latest in an increasing number of relationships between retired athletes and sportsbook operators in the U.S.
Archie Manning and sons Peyton, Eli and Cooper will be featured in advertising for Caesars Sportsbook, make live appearances at fan-engagement events, promote responsible gambling and serve as strategic advisers to the company as part of the deal.
Several complaints were filed with the FCC. “On ESPN ‘Monday Night Football’ Manning Bros. Broadcast. Eli Manning recently used profane gestures that were despicable and unacceptable and fines should be levied. He flipped the bird explaining what used to happen to him when the Giants played in Philly.
WalletHub today released its report on 2021 Best Sports Cities.
Big Sized Sports Cities.
- Boston, MA
- Los Angeles, CA
- New York, NY
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Denver, CO
- Washington, DC
- Dallas, TX
- Chicago, Ill
- Miami, FL
Best Midsize Sports Cities
1. Buffalo, NY
2. Green Bay, WI
3. Salt Lake City, UT
4. Orlando, FL
5. Glendale, AZ
6. Durham, NC
7. Ann Arbor, MI
8. Baton Rouge, LA
9. South Bend, IN
10. Norman, OK
It appears that the City of Brotherly Love may not exactly be home to the most welcoming fanbase. According to a recent poll from USBETS, Philadelphia Eagles fans were voted the most likely to start a fight at an NFL game. And there’s more: Eagles fans were also voted most likely to win a fight.
The Raiders, Steelers, Patriots and Cowboys rounded out the top five of the “fans who would start a fight” section of the poll, while the Raiders, Steelers, Bills and Cowboys came in under Eagles supporters for “fans most likely to win a fight.”
As far as which fanbases would stop a fight if they witnessed one at an NFL game,Seahawks supporters were ranked No. 1, followed closely by Vikings fans, 49ers fans, Cardinal fans and Titans fans. Colts fans, look away: Indy supporters were ranked as the fans most likely to lose a fight.
The NFL wasted little time in conducting an investigation of the Green Bay Packers Finding that the Packers violated the leagues protocols, the NFL fined Green Bay $300,000. For being unvaccinated, going unmasked in the facility—as well as attending a much-hyped Halloween party, ironically unmasked—Rodgers and Packers teammate Allen Lazard were both fined $14,650.
Paul Rudd was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.
He’s going to get business cards made.
He also expects to be invited to sexy dinners with past recipients of the honor.
French fry fanatics have logged some serious love for Arby’s over the years. That love is being rewarded with a limited-time-only release of flavored vodka. Arby’s Vodka will come in two styles:
- Curly Fry Vodka – is distilled with “cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic” and “preserves the distinctive tasting notes” of the Curly Fry.
- Crinkle Fry Vodka – it “honors the rich tradition of salted potato shapes” and is made with “real kosher salt and sugar” honoring the “simple perfection” of the Crinkle Fry.
Look for these lovely libations to be released on November 18th.
Tom Brady already sounded off on the league’s jersey number change—which allows non-quarterbacks to wear single digit numbers among other annoyances. But it was the 17th game the NFL added that really got the ire of the GOAT. “I think it’s pointless. I thought it was a terrible decision. So, I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think 16 is plenty,” Brady said. “You’re eight games into the year and you’re not halfway through, so that’s kind of a little frustration aspect.”
Today is Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Today in Sports History
1928 – Knute Rockne made his famous “win one for the Gipper” pep talk during halftime of a tied game between Notre Dame and Army.
1940 – The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles played a penalty free NFL game. The Bears were penalized 12 times in their game with the Steelers on Monday.
1991 – Bernie Kosar ended his NFL record streak of 308 passes without an interception.
Celebrity “Mic Drop” Birthday today:
Tracy Morgan is 53 (“SNL,” “30 Rock”)