Sports ‘n Stuff 11/15/21

With Super Bowl taking place right in the middle of the Beijing Winter Olympics, NBC for the first time in 46 years will not air or debut a new series after the game. Instead they will go directly to the Winter Olympic Games. With Super Bowl taking place right in the middle of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and NBC hosting both at the same time (for the first time in Super Bowl history), it just made sense to NBC.
Steph Curry has become the NBA’s All-time three point leader. Curry broke his tie with Ray Allen as he dropped 40 in the 119-93 win over the Bulls, Friday — 27 of those points were 3’s.
Allen finished his career with 3,358 three’s— Curry grabbed the record in 585 fewer games.
Curry already holds the single season record for three’s made with 402.
At 11-2, The Warriors are in town Thursday to take on the Red Hot Cavs.
The Cavaliers are off to their best start since 2016 at 9-5
Cleveland hosts the Celtics tonight at the Rock, pre game at 6:30, tip off at 7pm on 1480 WHBC.
Malaysian billionaire Lho Taek Jho, known more commonly as Jho Low, is the suspected mastermind of a scandal that saw $4.5B get lifted from Malaysian state accounts. He was also known to spend millions on yachts, art, and getting to know high-profile women. One of those women was Emily Ratajkowski, who was reportedly paid $25K to go to a Super Bowl with him. Details of the date have never been revealed. She is a model who was featured in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video as well as Sports Illustrated 2014 & 2015 Swimsuit edition.
Mel Gibson has confirmed there will be a fifth “Lethal Weapon” film on “Good Morning America.” Gibson also confirmed that not only is that fifth film a go, but he’ll be directing it. No details yet on filming or release dates.
Dallas Cowboys were up by 31 in the first half of their win against Atlanta decided to go for a 2pt. conversion. The NFL is so analytical now that it called for going for the extra point or in the immortal words of the late Woody Hayes. ‘Because I couldn’t go for three.’
With Ohio State up by more than five touchdowns late against Michigan in 1968, the Buckeyes went for a two-point conversion. After the game, when reporters asked Woody Hayes why, he said, ‘because I couldn’t go for three.’ Allegedly.
Video of Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll has gone viral. He was attempting to challenge a referee’s call during their game at Green Bay. He apparently was unable to find the red challenge flag on his person, Carroll rummaged through his left jacket pocket and pulled out what looked like an electric hand warmer and dropped it to the turf. Check out the video @TheJTurk on twitter.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined a mere $14,650 for breaking the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday. The light penalty outraged many football observers, one of whom correctly pointed out that Cowboys Wide Receiver Cee Dee Lamb was fined $20,000 for having his jersey untucked.
Filming began yesterday for the Liam Neeson film “Marlowe” he will l be joined by Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, and more.
In other words, Liam Neeson is set to star in the exact same movie he’s made ten times over!
Today is Monday, November 15, 2021
Today in Sports History
2005 – Major League Baseball players and owners agreed to tougher penalties for steroid use for the next season. The new rules called for a 50 game suspension for a first offense, 100 games for the second, a lifetime ban for a third, plus testing for amphetamines.
2006 – Emmitt Smith was named winner of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The Semi’s are tonight at 8pm on ABC.
The late wrestler Randy “Macho Man” Savage (1952-2011)…he would have been 69
The late Ed Asner (1929 – 2021)…he would have been 92 (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Lou Grant,” “Elf)
Celebrity Birthday today
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger is 47