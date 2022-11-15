Sports ‘n Stuff 11/15/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Julio Rodriguez received 29 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, with Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman receiving the other. Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. and Astros Shortstop Jeremy Pena finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the voting.

AMERICAN LEAGUE ROY RESULTS

Julio Rodríguez, SEA: 29 (first-place votes), 1 (second-place vote) – 148 points

Adley Rutschman, BAL: 1 (1st), 18 (2nd), 9 (3rd) – 68 points

Steven Kwan, CLE: 10 (2nd), 14 (3rd) – 44 points

Bobby Witt Jr., KC: 1 (2nd), 4 (3rd) – 7 points

Jeremy Peña, HOU: 2 (3rd) – 2 points

George Kirby, SEA: 1 (3rd) – 1 point

According to TMZ, Those close to Tom Brady are questioning why Gisele Bündchen’s trip to Costa Rica with their kids includes Joaquin Valente a Miami-based jiujitsu instructor.

Is she dating a Jiujitsu instructor?

Bündchen has reportedly known Valente for at least a year and a half. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took jiujitsu lessons from Valente and his brothers Pedro and Gui.

We now go to the internet for correct pronunciation of the name.

Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was burned in a garage fire in Los Angeles on Saturday after one of his cars erupted in flames.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement

The 72-year-old comedian has canceled his upcoming appearance until further notice.

Once rivals, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have now become business partners. Their product? “Holy Ears”…cannabis edibles in the shape of the ear Tyson infamously bit during his fight with Holyfield. As part of the Mike Bites edibles like, Holy Ears come in Cherry Pie Punch, Watermelon, Sour Apple Punch, and Black Eye Berry

The house from “A Christmas Story” hit the market for an undisclosed price. The listing includes a museum, gift shop, and parking lots that total to 1.3 acres.

Not only did they drop the Philadelphia Eagles from the ranks of the undefeated.

Currently, the Washington Commander are the sixth most valuable team in the NFL, with a reported value of around $5.6-billion.

Rumors are picking up steam that Jeff Bezos and Jay Z are interested in buying the team. When I asked Bezos did say that football is his favorite sport.

Former Major League Baseball player Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for gambling with an illegal gambling operator.

Puig began placing bets on sporting events in May 2019 through Wayne Nix, a former minor league baseball player.

By June 2019, Puig was down $282,900 to Nix’s gambling business; after paying off $200,000 of his losses and regaining access to Nix-controlled betting websites, Puig placed 899 additional bets on tennis, football and basketball games from July 4, 2019, to Sept. 29, 2019.

Today is Tuesday November 15, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history:

32 years ago – In 1990, Milli Vanilli producer Frank Farian publicly admitted that Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus never sang a note on their album. The lip-synching Milli Vanilli eventually returned their Best New Artist Grammy.

26 years ago – In 1996, The Movie, ”Space Jam” was released starring Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan.

21 years ago – In 2001, Microsoft launched the first Xbox console. It sold for $299. Its competition that year was the Playstation 2 and Nintendo GameCube.

16 years ago today in 2006 – Emmitt Smith was named winner of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Celebrity Birthdays today

Beverly D’Angelo is 71 (“Christmas Vacation,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation)

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger is 48

The late Ed Asner (1929 – 2021)…he would have been 93 (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Lou Grant,” “Elf, “ “Working Class,” “The Glades,” “The Good Wife”)

The late wrestler Randy “Macho Man” Savage (1952-2011)…he would have been 70

The late Judge Joseph A. Wapner (TV’s “People’s Court”) (1919 – 2017)