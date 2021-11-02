Sports ‘n Stuff 11/2/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Oprah Winfrey just came out with her 2021 Oprah’s Favorite Things List, her 25th edition. As usual, the list includes several affordable items, with more than 40 under $50, although there are some extravagant choices too. Check out the list at
Oprahdaily.com
The late great Kobe Bryant has been gone for nearly two years now—but Bryant is still making big money. He invested in the sports drink company BodyArmor back in 2013. Coca Cola just purchased the company and the sale is set to net Bryant’s family nearly $400-million.
Which brings us to Forbes Magazine as they revealed their list of the Highest Paid Dead Celebrities of 2021
- Roald Dahl tops the list with $513-million.British novelist sold over 250million books
- Prince is in the second spot with $120-million, and Michael Jackson in their with $75-million
Daylight saving time ends this weekend, giving us an extra hour of sleep.
While the fall time change is easier on us than the one in spring, it still affects our schedule.
To make the transition easier, a sleep specialist offers three plans to help us adjust.
Option one: Four days before the time change – This one shifts your bedtime and wake time by 15 minutes a day.
- If your usual bedtime is 11p.m. and you get up at 7a.m., four days before the time change, go to bed at 11:15 and get up at 7:15.
- Then three days before, move it to 11:30 and 7:30, and two days before, make it 11:45 and 7:45.
- And finally, the night of Saturday, November 6th, go to bed at midnight, and the time change happens at 2a.m., so you’ll wake up at 7a.m. having gotten your full eight hours of sleep and you can go back to your normal bedtime.
Option two: Two days before – A simple, but effective two-day plan.
- Instead of going to bed at 11p.m. and rising at 7a.m., try staying up until 11:30 on November 6th.
- Then sleep in until 7a.m. on November 7th, after the time change.
- This gives you an extra half hour of sleep and Bancroft says it helps you “adjust more quickly, less drastically.”
Option three: The night before – A good option for early risers.
- Go to bed on November 6th at 11p.m. and wake up at 6a.m. instead of 7.
- That night, you may start to feel tired closer to 10pm, so go to bed then and get up at 7 the next morning to get back on track.
Mariah Carey has dominated the charts every December with the hit “All I want for Christmas is you.” Now she is releasing a new Christmas song this year titled “Fall In Love At Christmas.” The song, features Khalid & gospel singer Kirk Franklin.
Fall In Love At Christmas is set to be released this Friday, November 5.
Janet Jackson’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show wardrobe malfunction will be explored in depth on FX and Hulu’s upcoming documentary “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson. The film premieres on Friday, Nov. 19. Check listing for times.
Hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Steelers will reportedly receive a sixth-round pick in exchange for Ingram. Ingram joined the Steelers in the offseason as a free agent after not re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The father of Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video on social media early Tuesday highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw the ball to Beckham when he was open.
Odell Beckham Sr. then responded with three green check marks in the comment section of a post that said Mayfield was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”
Meanwhile, LeBron James tweeted out “OBJ will show again why he’s special #rFeeOBJ”
A pet monkey belonging to University of Texas special teams coach Jeff Banks ex-stripper girlfriend reportedly bit a child on Halloween. Bringing a whole new meaning to the saying, “TRICK or treat!”
The Cavaliers finished an 8 day 5 game road trip going 3-2 and a huge win over Charlotte last night 113-110
The Cavs (4-4) host CJ McCollum & the Trailblazers tomorrow night at 7.
Game 6 of the World Series shifts back to Houston tonight. Astros vs. the Braves at 8:09 on Fox
Today is Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Today in Sports History
1964 – CBS purchased 80% of the New York Yankees for $11,200,000.
1988 – A Mexican radio station erroneously reported that Mike Tyson had died in a car crash. No telling if Slats was the producer of that show.
1992 – Magic Johnson retired from the NBA again, this time for good because of fear due to his HIV infection.
1999 – NBA.com TV was launched.
Celebrity birthdays today:
David Schwimmer is 55 (“Friends,” “The Pallbearer,” “Kissing a Fool,” “Six Days, Seven Nights,” “Apt Pupil,” “Picking Up the Pieces,” “Band of Brothers,” “Feed The Beast,” “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story”)
TV personality/ ring announcer Michael Buffer is 77 (Known for his catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble…”)