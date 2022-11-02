Sports ‘n Stuff 11/2/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

The first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night, and Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson.

Michigan was at 5 and Bama at 6.

The Vols take on the Bulldogs Saturday so those rankings are about to change.

A 45-year-old woman in Maryland got arrested on Halloween for yelling profanities at kids while she passed out candy. And for also FLASHING them.

One report said she did it WHILE passing out candy. It’s not clear if she was in a costume or not. The reports just say she “exposed herself.”

Cops showed up and arrested her. She’s facing charges for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

The Phillies tied a World Series record hitting 5 home runs in a game and blew out the Astros last night 7-0

Philly now leads the series 2-1 and will host Game 4 tonight at 8 on Fox

National Sandwich Day is tomorrow

Subway is giving away 10 thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers tat are sandwiched in the middle seat on their flights.

So if you’re flying tomorrow and want a free sandwich, go to subwaysandwichseat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat.

Entries will be accepted until this Friday at midnight.

With the trade deadline passed, the 49ers arguably made the biggest splash by acquiring Christian McCaffrey but San Francisco may not be done.

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. is still available & will have his choice of suitors. The 49ers are considering getting into the mix, especially since Kyle Shanahan is intrigued over the potential of adding him to the offense. OBJ turns 30 this Saturday.

Washington Commanders owner Dan announced that they have hired Bank of America Securities to explore potential transactions involving the team.

If they do decide to sell the team, it’s reported the Washington franchise could be worth north of $5 Billion.

Random sports Fact O the Day:

The youngest person to ever bowl a perfect game was a nine-and-a-half year old in Florida . . . she rolled a 300 in 2013.

The oldest person was a 90-year-old in California who did it in 2012.

Frito-Lay has unveiled its new Minis, which are “bite-sized” versions of their snacks, packaged in a Pringles can.

Why not just buy Pringles?

Today is National Ohio Day. Recognizing the 17th state to join the United States known as the Buckeye State, the Mother of Modern Presidents, and the first state to enter the country from the Northwest Territory and the only state with it’s own Rock and Roll Anthem…”Hang on Snoopy!”

The Cavs take on the Celtics tonight at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Cleveland in anticipation of the return of Darius Garland has won 5 straight including an OT win last Friday in Boston.

Pre game at 7 & Tip off is at 7:30

Today is Wednesday November 2, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

58 years ago 1964 – CBS purchased 80% of the New York Yankees for $11,200,000. Yankees net worth is now an estimated $6 Billion

48 years ago – In 1974, Frank Zappa’s classic “Don’t eat the yellow snow” peaked at #86 on the pop singles chart.

34 years ago – 1988 – A Mexican radio station erroneously reported that Mike Tyson had died in a car crash.

Celebrating Birthdays today

David Schwimmer is 56 (“Friends,” “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story”)

Dave Matthews Band Drummer Carter Beauford is 64 (That’s according to Wiki) (FAST FACT: Rolling Stone ranked him #10 on their greatest drummers of all-time list)

TV personality/ ring announcer Michael Buffer is 78 (Known for his catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to…..