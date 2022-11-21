Sports ‘n Stuff 11-21-22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Kellogg’s wants people to build gingerbread houses out of Pop-Tarts this year. And whoever makes the best one wins $15,000.

The cutoff is end-of-day on December 16th. You can check out the full rules at PopTarts . Com/ contest

Taylor Swift won all six of the “American Music Awards” she was up for last night.

I recorded The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and watched it after the Cavs game last night.

England soccer fans are hot due to the fact their tickets disappeared from the FIFA app on their mobile phones.

We’ve come all the way to Qatar to watch a couple of England games,’ one fan said, speaking to the BBC. ‘We had our tickets sorted, we paid £150 for each ticket – £800 for the flights. The tickets disappeared.

Apparently the Arizona Board of Elections is in charge of ticket sales at the World Cup.

North Carolina and Gonzaga remain 1-2 in the first regular-season men’s college basketball poll from The Associated Press.

North Carolina Gonzaga Houston Kentucky Baylor Kansas Duke UCLA Arkansas Creighton

Ohio State did not make the top 25, coming in at #36

AP College Football Rankings are out and the Buckeyes fared much better

College football New AP

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU USC LSU Clemson Alabama Tennessee Oregon

Just a little trivia concerning Ohio State vs. TTUN football rivalry each day this week.

The 13 games during John Cooper’s tenure starting in 1988 as Buckeye coach were dominated by Michigan, as the Wolverines went 10-2-1 during the stretch.

In 2001, Coach Jim Tressel came in next and returned the favor, as he ended his career with a 9-1 record against Michigan, including his final seven in a row.

Urban Meyer went 7-0 vs. TTUN.

Ryan Day is 1-1, no game during pandemic year of 2020.

Here are the top movies at the North American box office this weekend:

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” $67.3M “The Menu” $9M “The Chosen: Season 3” $8.2M “Black Adam” $4.48M “Ticket To Paradise” $3.2M

The Cavs Blew out the outmanned Heat last night 113-87

Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday’s double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cavs have now won 2 straight are 10-6 & host the Atlanta Hawks tonight tip off at 7.

The Browns gave up 171 rushing yards on route to a back door cover or push, (depending where you got it) in Detroit yesterday.

Dropping their 6th out of the last 7, 31-23.

Today is Monday November 21, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

91 years ago – In 1931, the horror classic “Frankenstein” was released starring Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster.

46 years ago – In 1976, the first “Rocky” movie opened in New York.

12 years ago – In 2010, Jimmie Johnson won his fifth straight NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. He is the only driver to ever win five years in a row.

Celebrating Birthdays today

Goldie Hawn is 77 (“Laugh-In,” “The Sugarland Express,” “Cactus Flower,” “Private Benjamin,” “First Wives Club)

Sportscaster and former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman is 56 (FAST FACT: He was once offered a contract with the MLB’s New York Mets, but turned it down to play college football)

Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2006.

NFL all-star and TV personality Michael Strahan is 51 (former New York Giants defensive end, “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “Good Morning America”)

Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2014

The late director Harold Ramis (1944-2014)…he would have been 78 (“Caddyshack,” “Groundhog Day,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation”)