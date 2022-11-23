Sports ‘n Stuff 11-23-22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Cleveland Browns’ field at FirstEnergy Stadium was reportedly damaged by someone driving around on it early Tuesday morning.

According to News 5 in Cleveland, the Browns notified the city’s police department and it is investigating the incident as a possible break-in, as it appears someone jumped a fence and used a golf cart to damage the field.

The Browns said repairs were already underway. The team notified the NFL of the situation, and a spokesperson said Cleveland is “confident that it should not impact” Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns seem to have opened up a can of worms when they signed Deshaun Watson to a guaranteed $230-million contract. Now the NFLPA wants it investigated.

A memo was sent to “club owners, presidents, general managers,” and their lawyers alleging “teams and the league have colluded to prevent clubs from offering players fully guaranteed contracts.” Just another reason for league owners to not like the Browns.

On Tuesday, Ohio State football’s Twitter account revealed that NBA superstar LeBron James donated black and scarlet cleats for the players to wear when the team hosts Michigan on Saturday, which will undoubtedly help in the “look good” department.

An online poll found the best time to start Thanksgiving dinner is between 3:00 and 4:30 P.M. Also, only 18% of us say turkey is our favorite Thanksgiving food . . . most people prefer their mashed potatoes with a few lumps . . . and 52% of us think it’s okay to play Christmas music on Thanksgiving.

Ford just debuted a new type of steering wheel that transforms into a table for your laptop. It tilts forward when you’re parked, and there’s a tray that fits on top of it. They’re only offering it in Europe for now though.

This Friday is also Buy Nothing Day, which has been around since 1992. Instead of Black Friday shopping, you’re supposed to spend no money at all, and go do something fun that’s free.

It appears Antonio Brown was at it again, allegedly he posted altered images of Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in the buff to Snap Chat. The post was taken down shortly after it was posted. What’s not clear is whether it was taken down by Brown…or by Snap Chat content moderators. Either way, it’s hard to imagine what the point of the post might be, other than just another AB dysfunctional attention grab.

On TikTok, a McDonald’s worker is offering up complimentary ordering advice when you’re craving a visit to the Golden Arches.

If you want to guarantee completely fresh French fries, order them without salt. Then, ask for packets of salt.

Do the same if you want your burger made fresh, too.

McD’s fries are best within seven minutes of coming out of the fryer.

At the drive-thru, employees can hear everything that’s going on in your car. Keep that in mind.

that’s going on in your car. Keep that in mind. Two six-piece McNuggets are cheaper than one ten-piece box.

Using the app can save you some cash.

The Cavs take on the Portland Tail Blazers tonight 7pm tip at Rocket-Mortgage Field House

Portland is 10-7 good for 8th in the Western Conference

Meanwhile the Cavaliers are 11-6 and 3rd in the East.

Cleveland is an 8 point favorite over the Damian Lillard-less Blazers, he’s got a calf injury.

Today is Thanksgiving Eve. Wednesday November 23,2022

today in Sports and Pop Culture History

38 years ago today – 1984 – Boston College defeated Miami 47-45 on quarterback Doug Flutie’s last-second 64-yard pass.

24 years ago – In 1998, Dennis Rodman filed for an annulment from Carmen Electra . . . just one week after the two were married on November 14th, 1998.

Rodman’s lawyers claimed in the annulment hearing that the basketball star was, quote, “Too drunk to know what he was doing” when he married her.

Eight years ago – In 2014, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made an amazing one-handed catch in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Celebrating Birthdays today

Miley Cyrus is 30….Achy Breaky Heart is 32

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts is 62

Tomorrow original drummer of the Beatles Pete Best is 81

Competitive eating champ Joey Chestnut turns 39 on Friday