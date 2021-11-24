Sports ‘n Stuff 11/24

follow JT on
Have you done the Urban Dictionary name game that’s been trending? Basically, you just look your own name up on UrbanDictionary.com. Then share the best . . . or weirdest . . . definition on social media.
A lot of the definitions we’ve seen are R-rated. But someone of them are just weird. Like, the definition for “Ben” is, “The duck overlord. He can perform mind control on ducks.”
Apparently this has been a thing for a while, it’s just never gone viral before.
With Jason Garrett being fired as OC of the New York Giants. The Giants will use a collaborative in-house effort to fill Garrett’s role. A source told ESPN that Freddie Kitchens is expected to be involved in the playcalling for the G-men
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving:
It’s always held on the fourth Thursday of November.
It’s the day to give thanks for food, family, and, if you’re a Detroit Lions fan, alcohol!
The Lions and Bears play tomorrow at 12:30. Which means the tryptophan in the turkey drops to second place on the list of things on Thanksgiving that will put you to sleep.
Other NFL games tomorrow Cowboys -7.5 host the Raiders at 4:30
The Saints host the Bills, Buffalo favored by 6.
College football playoff committee rankings were released last night…top 4
- Georgia
- The Ohio State University
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
The website reviews.org is looking for a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days, and earn $2,500.
In addition to the cash, you also get a free one-year subscription to seven streaming services: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.
Added bonus: YOU get to pick the movies. The only real catch is that you have to fill out a short survey about each movie. Applications are due by December 3rd, which is next Friday.
With Thanksgiving dinner only hours away, New England Patriots LB Matthew Judon blasted a popular side dish.
”We gotta get macaroni and cheese off the table. It’s just cheese and noodles and it’s not that good,” Judon said. “We gotta get it off the table. It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes.”
Who needs Mac & Cheese when you have Mac Jones?
Another massive parlay bet has shocked the sports betting universe. A gambler laid out $50 on a 15-team parlay in which only three underdogs were taken in college and pro football, golf, and hockey. When the Baltimore Ravens nailed a field goal with 25-seconds left, that sealed the deal, and all of the picks came in. The final payout? That multi-sport, parlay ticket cashed out to the tune of $1.13-million.
The Cavaliers are a 7.5 home dog as they host the Suns tonight at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Pre game at 6:30, tip off at 7 on 1480 WHBC
Today is Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Today in Sports History
1960 – Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) set an NBA record with 55 rebounds against the Boston Celtics.
1996 – Rusty Wallace won the first NASCAR event to be held in Japan. Two years before Cole Custer was born.
Celebrity Birthdays Today:
Pete Best is 80 he did receive 7 figure royalties from early Beatles recordings. Enough to retire from his job and become a full time musician.
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 81
ONE LAST THING:
12 years ago today – In 2009, Donny Osmond won the ninth season of “Dancing with the Stars”