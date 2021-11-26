Sports ‘n Stuff 11/26/21

follow JT on
Insta: @thejtturkurk
Claire, a Scottish deerhound, is a history maker.
For the second consecutive year, Claire bested more than 180 breeds of other dogs and won the Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia.
It is the first time a defending champion has won the top title two years in a row.
That makes Claire “The Goat!”
The 2022 Westminster Show will be held in January.
The trailer that the Ohio State creative team makes for the football team just dropped. Check it out @TheJTurk
Tyson Fury is getting caught in the crossfire of his half-brother’s upcoming fight.
While it’s Tommy Fury — a reality TV star with a 7-0 record in boxing — that is set to fight Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Showtime pay-per-view, Tyson couldn’t avoid getting into a few pointed verbal exchanges with Paul at Wednesday’s press conference.
The current heavyweight champion said. “Listen, I will take the back of my hand to him and his brother and his whole family and his (“Blank”) trainer as well.
They’re not fighters, and when Tommy knocks him into next week then knocks his brother into next week, you’ll find out.”
Wikipedia says, Black Friday is the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States. Many stores offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open very early, sometimes as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving. Some stores’ sales continue all the way to Monday (“Cyber Monday”).
Black Friday has routinely been the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States since 2005.
A recent poll suggests 58% of people do NOT plan on shopping IN a store on Black Friday.
Speaking of Polls,
A new poll points out, two-thirds of sports fans admit they can be superstitious on an important game day. And here are a few of their top superstitions:
1. 50% wear a specific jersey every time their team plays. And 38% won’t wash it.
2. 44% listen to the same music ahead of a game.
3. 42% sit in a specific spot on the couch or in the stands.
4. Another 42% carry a good luck charm during games.
5. 40% want to have a specific friend or family member present for the game.
6. And 39% eat specific foods and snacks while watching the game.
More “Fans Gone Wild!”
During Monday night’s “WWE Raw”, a fan jumped out of the stands and tackled SETH ROLLINS. Seth told TMZ the incident was terrifying, and he hopes the guy is banned from WWE events.
Vince McMahon will probably sign the fan to a contract.
NFL action from yesterday:
The Tryptophan Bowl:
Chicago Bears over the Detroit Lions 16-14
Raiders beat the Cowboys in overtime 36-33
The Bills blew out the Saints 31-6
Today is Friday, November 26, 2021
Today in
Sports History
1917 – The National Hockey League (NHL) was founded. The teams included were the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Wanderers, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Arenas, and Quebec Bulldogs. The NFL wasn’t formed until 1920.
1982 – Howard Cossell called his last boxing match. Holmes vs. Randall “Tex” Cobb.
1998 – Hulk Hogan announced that he was retiring from pro wrestling and would run for president in 2000.
Pretty sure he did neither. In fact, according to Google, didn’t retire from wrestling until. 2012.
Celebrity Birthday’s today
83 year olds!
|Rich Little & Tina Turner (Anna Mae Bullock) 1