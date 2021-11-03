Sports ‘n Stuff 11/3/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
1st CFP top 4
Georgia
Alabama
Michigan State
Oregon
Ohio State is number five
ESPN announced Tuesday that a series focused on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbackocumentary “Man in the arena.” A series about Tom Brady will air on ESPN November 16
Scottie Pippen recently blasted Michael Jordan on the heals of “The Last Dance” Documentary series. in his new memoir, Pippen said, “I was nothing more than a prop. His “best teammate of all time,” he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.” He went on to reveal that after the series aired he spoke to a bunch of former Bulls who each felt as disrespected as he did.
Can you believe the Braves weren’t even 500 at the All-Star break and now are world champions
Atlanta beats Houston in 6 games to claim the World Series which means The Cleveland Indians are now officially The Guardians! The Guadians began removing the team’s scripted Indians logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as they transition their name to the Guardians.
Crews started dismantling the letters, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It’s another step in the offseason change for the Major League Baseball team, which has been called the Indians since 1915.
Kellogg’s Is Releasing A Wendy’s ‘Frosty’ Cereal and it will be available next month. It’ll only available for a limited time but, every box will come with an in-app coupon that will get you a free Frosty or Frosty-ccino with a purchase at participating Wendy’s locations.
The nightmare season for the Las Vegas Raiders continues. While you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse after the Jon Gruden scandal, lo and behold—they have. Over the weekend, Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car crash—that resulted in a fatality.
What’s worse? The second year player from Alabama was the #12 draft pick a year ago has now been charged with a DUI resulting in death and has been released by the team.
The latest star in sports to hop on the Bitcoin bandwagon is Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. The Packers QB has reportedly taken a portion of his 2021 salary in Bitcoin.
Rodgers revealed he’s partnered with Cash App—and is even planning to give $1 million of the digital currency away in conjunction with the mobile payment service. He can afford both, the giveaway and the bitcoin payment. His salary is $33.5million this year.
In an unrelated story, Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 & will not play this weekend when the Packers travel to KC
A New York Jets fan had some major faith in his team last Sunday, even though the rest of the football-betting world seemed to be leaning towards the Bengals. The man wagered $1,000 on first-time starter Mike White to have “the most passing yards in the NFL” for the week, at 125-to-1 odds. On Sunday, White threw for 405 yards, leading the league in week eight…and landing that Jets fan a cool $125K for his faith.
Today is Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Today in Sports History
1972 – Joe Namath was featured on the cover of LIFE magazine.
1989 – The Minnesota Timberwolves played their first NBA game. They lost to Seattle 106-94.
1989 – Lou Piniella was named the manager of the Reds. He replaced the banned Pete Rose.
1998 – Minnesota elected Jesse “The Body” Ventura, a former pro wrestler, as its governor.
Celebrity Birthdays:
Former Heavyweight Champion of the World Larry Holmes – 72 beat Ali in 1980 in 11 rounds for WBC heavyweight championship.
Roseanne Barr – 69
Dennis Miller – 68 Radio talk show host, actor,Comedian (“Saturday Night Live”)
Adam Ant – 67
Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago Rocky IV) – 64