Sports ‘n Stuff 11/30/21

It’s the end of an era. Or at least the PARTIAL end of an era. In his first interview since his car accident in February, Tiger Woods said he’s done playing golf . . . on a regular basis.
He said, quote, “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day . . . never full time, ever again . . . but pick and choose, just like [Ben Hogan] did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that.
He added, “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”
Garth Brooks thought he’d be “lucky” to sell-out two shows on his Stadium Tour in Dublin, Ireland next year. He ended up selling-out FIVE shows, and over 400,000 tickets.
Tickets went on sale last Thursday for shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, and he ended up selling-out five of them. And the shows aren’t even happening until September.
Matthew McConaughey has decided not to run for governor of Texas. He figured many of his supporters are weed smokers like him . . . and would show up to vote the day AFTER Election Day.
Brian Kelly has been at the helm of the The Notre Dame football program for the past twelve years. LSU made him an offer he couldn’t refuse and—Kelly is now the next coach of the Tigers. Reportedly worth $15million per season. This will clearly make Brian Kelly the highest paid football coach in America.
According to Yahoo Sports, Bill Belichek is the highest paid coach in American Sports at roughly $18million per year.
Burger King Canada has decided to shake up the chicken nugget market with …get this…Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets.
Are these just plain chicken nuggets with some dill mixed in? Not exactly. They’re chicken nuggets with a slice of dill pickle inside.
There’s no doubt that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has a ton of buzz. Scalpers hoping to sell their advanced-purchase tickets to the film’s opening on December 17 are banking on some fans being willing to spend big cash to see it first. Shortly after tickets started going on sale, they started popping up on eBay…with some sellers asking for ask much as $25K…
or “best offer”…but at least most are also offering “free shipping.”
CBS Sports has released their week 13 power rankings
- Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Bucs
- New England Patriots
- KC Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- LA Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tennesse Titans
- Cincinnati Bengals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- LA Chargers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Cleveland Browns – dropped 4 spots this week, If the playoffs started today, they would be home watching. The passing game is just too limited right now.
At Pro City Hoops, Kevin Garnett listed his all-time NBA team:
PG: Magic Johnson
SG: Kobe Bryant
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Kevin Garnett
C: Wilt Chamberlain
Bench:
PG: Pistol Pete
SG: Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, Michael Jordan
SF: Glen Robinson
PF: Rasheed Wallace
C: Shaq
No Lebron?
The Cavs over the Cavs last night 114-96
11-10 good enough for 9th place in the Eastern Conference
Cleveland travels to Miami to take on the Heat on Wednesday night at 7:30
Today is Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Today in Sports History
1971 – ABC-TV aired “Brian’s Song.” The movie was about Chicago Bears’ Brian Picolo and his friendship with Gale Sayers.
1993 – The NFL awarded the league’s 30th franchise to the Jacksonville Jaguars. BTW, Urban Meyer said today he wasn’t interested in the Notre Dame Job. Let’s see how long that lasts.
1996 – Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) scored his 25,000th NBA career point. He was only the 10th player to reach the mark. Retired in 2003 with 32,292 points. The NBA leader in career points is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Billy Idol – 66
Bo Jackson – 59
Ben Stiller – 56
Kaley Cuoco (Penny – Big Bang Theory) – 36