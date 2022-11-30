Sports ‘n Stuff 11-30-22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

According to Football Scoop, Deion Sanders claims the Colorado head coaching offer “is true.”

He clearly has put Jackson State on the map.

Sanders said. “They’re not the only ones. The report is true. I’m not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they’re not the only ones.”

It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. Considering how well Deion Sanders has coached Jackson State, he certainly could succeed at a small-ish program in a Power 5 conference. Look for rumors to continue to heat up with the college football season coming close to an end.

Netflix has officially set January 19th as the premier date for “That ‘90s Show”. The series is a sequel to the long-running sitcom “That ‘70s Show.”

It will include some of the original cast members in guest appearance roles.

“Saturday Night Live” has revealed their final hosts for 2022. “Only Murders In The Building” stars and long-time collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short will host on December 10th, with multi-genre musician Brandi Carlile serving as musical guest. Actress Keke Palmer (“Nope”) and SZA will open the month of December, while “Elvis” star Austin Butler and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will close out the year on December 17th.

Martin has hosted SNL 15 times, just two shy of Alec Baldwin’s record of 17. He has also guest-starred on the show an additional 19 times. Short was a cast member for one season in the 80s, while Carlile and Yeah Yeah Yeahs have each appeared twice.

Official “Buddy the Elf Spaghetti” MEAL KITS go on sale next week at HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com. Each kit includes everything you need to make it: Spaghetti, candy, marshmallows, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, chocolate cereal, and chocolate-frosted Pop Tarts.

Each one costs $15 and makes two full servings of “Buddy the Elf Spaghetti”.

Here are the ten cars, trucks, and SUVS most likely to last a quarter-of-a-million miles, according to the study . . .

1. Toyota Sequoia. 1% of them make it at least 297,000 miles.

2. Toyota Land Cruiser, 280,000.

3. Chevy Suburban, 266,000 miles.

4. Toyota Tundra, 256,000.

5. GMC Yukon XL, 252,000.

6. Toyota Prius. 1% of them hit 250,000 miles.

7. Chevy Tahoe, 250,000.

8. Honda Ridgeline, 249,000.

9. Toyota Avalon, 246,000.

10. Toyota Highlander Hybrid, 245,000 miles.

There’s a story circulating that hints Tom Brady could go back to New England.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story today about a quarterback carousel potentially starting next offseason.

In the piece, Howe floated four possible landing spots for Brady, should the 45-year-old quarterback decide both to continue playing and to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: the San Francisco 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans and the Patriots.

College Football Playoff Rankings last night

Georgia Michigan TCU USC

The Ohio State Buckeyes (licking their wounds from the Michigan loss) at #5 still with a better than 80% chance of sneaking in should TCU or USC lose their conference championship game this Saturday.

TCU is only a 2.5pt favorite in the Big 12 championship against Kansas State

USC is only a 3pt favorite in the Pac 12 game vs. Utah.

The Cavaliers host the 76ers tonight and are listed as a 3.5pt favorite. Tip off is at 7pm

Philly will be without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey

Meanwhile the Cavs Jarret Allen and Lamar Stevens and Kevin Love are listed as day to day.

Ohio State basketball 5-1 now ranked number 25 taking on number 17 Duke tonight

Tip off at 7:15 on ESPN

A couple of buckeyes to watch

Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.8 points for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 14.5 points for Ohio State.

Today is Wednesday November 30, 2022

25 days to Christmas • 31 days until New Year’s Eve

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History…

51 years ago – 1971 – ABC-TV aired “Brian’s Song.” The movie was about Chicago Bears’ Brian Picolo and his friendship with Gale Sayers.

45 years ago – In 1977, David Bowie performed a duet with Bing Crosby on his Christmas special. They sang “Little Drummer Boy”

40 years ago – In 1982, Michael Jackson released his sixth album “Thriller”. It’s still the best-selling album of all time.

29 years ago – 1993 – The NFL awarded the league’s 30th franchise to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

18 years ago – In 2004, Ken Jennings ended his 74-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!”. His earnings on the show totaled an incredible $3,022,700.

15 years ago – In 2007, legendary motorcycle stuntman Evel Knievel died in Florida. He was

Celebrating Birthdays today .

Kaley Cuoco is 37. Penny on “The Big Bang Theory”.

Ben Stiller is 57.

Bo Jackson is 60. Badass multi-sport athlete, Heisman Trophy winner, and the first man selected for both the MLB All-Star game and the NFL Pro Bowl.

Billy Idol is 67. Punk-pop god whose biggest hits include “White Wedding”, “Hot in the City,” “Rebel Yell,”