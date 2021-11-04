Sports ‘n Stuff 11/4/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Catcher Roberto Perez ($7 million) and Jose Ramirez ($11 million) are two players who have options on the table with the Guardians. The team has until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to determine whether it will be picking up or declining these options. Ramírez is a guarantee. The club will absolutely exercise his $11 million option and will then determine whether it will look to trade him or attempt to extend him. But it seems more favorable that he will be in the starting lineup in 2022.
As for Pérez, it’s less likely. The best guess is that the club will decline his $7 million option and voice that it would like to sign him to a smaller deal if he doesn’t end up finding a job elsewhere.
The Atlanta Braves have been crowned the 2021 world champs of baseball.
Two days later, the sports books are already looking towards 2022.
As of today, the favorites to take it all next season are the Dodgers and the Astros.
here’s the odds for top 5 teams as next season’s champion.
- Los Angeles Dodgers – +550 (bet $100 to win $550)
- Houston Astros – +700
- New York Yankees – +900
- Chicago White Sox – +1,000
- Atlanta Braves – +1,200
The Cavs returned home from their west coast road trip and sealed a win against the Portland Trail Blazers last night, holding on for a 107-104 victory. Jarrett Allen lead the Cavs with 24pts & 17 rebounds for his fourth double-double. The Cavs are now 5-4.
CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson tweeted out today.
A number of teams are sniffing around Odell Beckham’s Jr’s status with the Cleveland Browns
per multiple sources. At the same time it’s my understanding that Beckham Jr. is waiting and willing to return to the facility and rejoin the team upon notification, per league source.
Meanwhile, OBJ’s father struck again thanking the production crew who produced the video that he shared on twitter yesterday:
“WHHHHAAAA…Shout out to JDaddy productions on Youtube.com.for making this video, a week ago, which aloud me to find it post it 3days after…” Beckham Sr. posted on his verified account, which has 120,000 followers. He added a praying hands emoji and strong-arm emoji, and the hashtag #imafather1st.
Jeff Bezos offered Tom Hanks a chance to go to outer space.
He wanted $28 million for the seat.
Tom turned him down because it was too expensive.
Saying, “It costs like $28 million or something like that. And I’m doing good…but I ain’t paying $28 million,” the Academy Award winner said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now. I don’t need to spend 28 million bucks to do that.”
University of Akron has fired its head football coach Tom Arth after three seasons and a 3 and 24 record.
At Akron, Arth replaced Terry Bowden, who was fired. He earlier coached at his alma mater, Division III John Carroll, where he posted a 40-8 record. He also was 9-13 in two seasons at Chattanooga.
Customs agents in Cincinnati intercepted a shipment of counterfeit championship rings. Three shipments were confiscated, including fake rings representing the Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Washington Nationals, all of which appeared to come from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates…and were destined for California, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. The total street value of the phony rings has been reported as about $441K.
Bruce Springsteen might be the next high-profile musician to sell off their music and publishing catalog, and the price tag of the deal will likely be huge.
‘Billboard’ estimates that the albums carry a valuation of between $145 million and $190 million.”
On top of that, Springsteen is also reportedly in talks to sell off his publishing catalog, which could net The Boss an additional payday of up to $350 million.
This would follow stars like Tina Turner, Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers & Bob Dylan.
Today is Thursday, November 4, 2021
Today in Sports History
1923 – George Halas (Chicago Bears) picked up an Oorang Indians fumble and ran it 98 yards for a touchdown.
1954 – The Philadelphia A’s moved to Kansas City.
1960 – Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia) set an NBA record when he missed all 10 of his free throws.
1976 – Major league baseball held its first free-agent draft. 24 players were available from 13 teams.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Loretta Swit “Hotlips Hoolihan” from TV’s “M*A*S*H” is 84
Ralph Macchio – 60 “Karate Kid/ Cobra Kai”
Matthew McConaughey is 52