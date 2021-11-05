Sports ‘n Stuff 11/5/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Page Six is saying that Chris Evans has been named “People” magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.
It was rumored that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was up for the title.
Chris was due to get it last year, but Michael B Jordan got it instead because Evans allegedly accidentally uploaded a picture of his package.
If it really is Chris, his cover will be unveiled next week.
Bleacher Report has released the latest NBA Power rankings:
1 Utah Jazz
2 Golden State Warriors
3. Miami Heat
4. Philadelphia 76ers
5. Chicago Bulls
6. Brooklyn Nets
7. Milwaukee Bucks
8. New York Knicks
9. Denver Nuggets
10.Toronto Raptors
Cavaliers at 5-4 are at #16 previously #21
Cleveland is in Toronto to take on the Raptors tonight at 7:30
Chris Rock slammed anti-vaxxers during his show in Brooklyn on Wednesday night
He specifically called out Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
Rock hyped up the crowd by calling out anti-vaxxers. He asked, “where’s my anti-vaxxers at?” And when the crowd responded, he said, “you f**king dumb Kyrie motherf**kers!”
On the heals of the Alec Baldwin movie tragedy, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is saying no to real guns on movie sets in the wake of the tragedy that happened on the set of “Rust.”
His latest film, “Red Notice,” featured quite a bit of fire power.
While it followed very careful safety protocols on-set, he says subsequent projects produced by his company will use rubber guns.
Did you know your iPhone can also be a spying device? Users have found the Listen Live feature can also be used to tap into the phone conversations of others. It can allow someone to hear a conversation that’s happening as far as 15-yards away.
Now that Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns officially parted ways. Betting odds for Beckham’s next team were released.
At this moment, the Raiders have the best odds (+350) to land Beckham.
Betting odds for OBJ’s next team:
– Raiders: +350
– Saints: +450
– Bills: +500
– Ravens: +550
– Patriots: +650
– Colts & Rams: +900
– Packers: +1200
– 49ers: +1400
Today is Friday, November 5, 2021
Today in Sports History
1946 – A glass backboard broke shattered for the first time in an NBA game. Chuck Connors of the Boston Celtics was the man that broke it.
1959 – The American Football League was formed.
1994 – George Foreman, 45, became boxing’s oldest heavyweight champion when he knocked out Michael Moorer in the 10th round of their WBA fight in Las Vegas, NV.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton is 69
Bryan Adams is 62
Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is 29