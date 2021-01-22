Sports ‘n Stuff

Mega millions drawing is tonight and worth over $970 million.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade 2019 first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets for a heavily protected future second-round pick, sources told ESPN. Porter was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft.
Cavs 7-7 back in action tonight taking on kyrie & the Nets
According to some reports, the 2021 Summer Olympics are on the rocks once again due to COVID-19. Multiple reports say Japanese government officials have concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Still, other reports saying the games WILL go on. If all goes well, the Games will be held, July 23rd and run through August 8th. Which begs the question, Who’s in charge of the Olympics? The Big Ten?
While we’ve all been laughing at the gone-viral image of Bernie Sanders sitting bundled up at the Presidential Inauguration, someone else has made it a trading card. Topps designed a card of the photograph captured from the event. The company is offering the item for nine-ninety-nine a piece and interested collectors have until January 28th to place their order. It comes after the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum said it made a bobblehead to commemorate the same moment.
James Bond Postponed Yet Again: “No Time to Die” is being pushed back again because of COVID restrictions. The latest James Bond installment, which was already re-scheduled for April, will open on October 8th.
Youtuber Jake Paul is on a quest to get Conor McGregor to box him and since his social media posts don’t seem to be working, he’s had to get more creative. For his newest attempt to lure McGregor into the ring, he hired a plane to fly a banner over Miami Beach with a banner that simply read: “Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul.”
Connor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon on Saturday, where he’ll face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 and wants to fight 7 times in the next 18 months.
A Colorado woman had a decision to make regarding the life of her pet chicken named Blue ,.Seleta Nothnagel takes Blue with her to run errands, bringing the bird into places like Home Depot or Joann Fabric. The bird recently became ill and needed heart surgery. Even though she had pet insurance, the surgery cost an estimated $10,000.
Earlier this week, and ambitious gambler put down $1,079 on a five-game parlay bet…meaning, he would only win if all five bets came through.
- Cleveland Cavaliers (+475) in the 2nd half vs. the Nets
- Dallas Mavericks (-1) in the 2nd half vs. the Pacers
- Sam Houston State (+150) over Abilene Christian
- Illinois State (+330) over Bradley
- Washington (+600) over Colorado
As luck would have it, all five bets came in…and the gambler cashed-in…big time. He was able to walk away with a cool $750K just for knowing his basketball.
Meet George Jetson, in Japan! A Japanese company Sky Drive, Inc., based out of Tokyo, believes they’ll have their “flying electric cars” commercialized in two years, and by 2050 anyone will be able to fly to “any district” in Japan in just ten minutes. It could happen, too, as the project has the backing of high tech and the Japanese government.
Today is Friday, January 22, 2021
Today in Sports History
Sports world saddened today by the passing away of Hank Aaron. The former home run champ hit a career 755 home runs. Aaron was 86.
1968 – The NBA awarded franchises to Milwaukee and Phoenix.
1973 – Joe Frazier lost the first fight of his professional career to George Foreman. The event was HBO’s first televised boxing match.
2002 – Pat Summerall announced that he would leave his NFL broadcasting partner, John Madden, after they called the Super Bowl for Fox Sports. The two had worked together for 21 years.
2006 – Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. It was the second highest point total in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain had scored 100 points in a single game in 1962. Next Tuesday will mark the 1 year anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryant.
Today in Music history
1966 – The Beach Boys recorded “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” Went to #8 on the Billboard charts of the critically acclaimed “Pet Sounds” album.
1984 – Barry Manilow sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XVlll…18 and the whole world sang!
Celebrating Birthdays today
|Steve Perry (Journey) – 72